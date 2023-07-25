'Power' and 'performance' key USPs of iQOO: CEO on launch of Neo 7 Pro

Smartphone company iQOO continues to witness growth in the industry as customers of iQOO are varied in comparison to those customers of its parent firm VIVO, a top official said on Tuesday, as the company launched its latest iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

iQOO has priced the iQOO Neo 7 Pro at Rs 32,999.

Company CEO Nipun Marya said his company has become the fastest growing Android-smartphone brand in Tamil Nadu.

"Power and performance are the key USPs of the iQOO products and therefore the needs of customers and the usage of customers of iQOO smartphones are very different from VIVO customers," he told PTI in an interaction.

Elaborating, he said VIVO and iQOO cater to different consumer segments. Most students prefer iQOO, he added.

"While VIVO products are very good and the best in the industry when it comes to camera and design, iQOO tops with power and performance which are the key USPs of the iQOO products," he said.

The company produces iQOO brand of smartphones at the VIVO assembling unit located in Greater Noida.

"All the products we are selling under iQOO brand are made in our VIVO factory in Greater Noida." he said.

According to company officials, Tamil Nadu registered 82 per cent year-on-year growth while the state ranks among Top 5 in revenue generation for iQOO.

The iQOO Z series also witnessed two-fold growth in Tamil Nadu.

The company is expected to launch the smartphone IQOO Z7 Pro soon.

"We are very proud that within just four years of our operations in India, we have already become one of the fastest growing brands in Tamil Nadu. This remarkable growth in our contribution to the market is a testament to the trust and confidence that consumers have bestowed upon iQOO," he said.

iQOO has over 650 company-owned service centres across the country, the company said.