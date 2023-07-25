Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Power' and 'performance' key USPs of iQOO: CEO on launch of Neo 7 Pro

'Power' and 'performance' key USPs of iQOO: CEO on launch of Neo 7 Pro

Elaborating, the CEO said VIVO and iQOO cater to different consumer segments. Most students prefer iQOO, he added

Press Trust of India Chennai
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launched in India today

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Smartphone company iQOO continues to witness growth in the industry as customers of iQOO are varied in comparison to those customers of its parent firm VIVO, a top official said on Tuesday, as the company launched its latest iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

iQOO has priced the iQOO Neo 7 Pro at Rs 32,999.

Company CEO Nipun Marya said his company has become the fastest growing Android-smartphone brand in Tamil Nadu.

"Power and performance are the key USPs of the iQOO products and therefore the needs of customers and the usage of customers of iQOO smartphones are very different from VIVO customers," he told PTI in an interaction.

Elaborating, he said VIVO and iQOO cater to different consumer segments. Most students prefer iQOO, he added.

"While VIVO products are very good and the best in the industry when it comes to camera and design, iQOO tops with power and performance which are the key USPs of the iQOO products," he said.

The company produces iQOO brand of smartphones at the VIVO assembling unit located in Greater Noida.

"All the products we are selling under iQOO brand are made in our VIVO factory in Greater Noida." he said.

According to company officials, Tamil Nadu registered 82 per cent year-on-year growth while the state ranks among Top 5 in revenue generation for iQOO.

The iQOO Z series also witnessed two-fold growth in Tamil Nadu.

The company is expected to launch the smartphone IQOO Z7 Pro soon.

"We are very proud that within just four years of our operations in India, we have already become one of the fastest growing brands in Tamil Nadu. This remarkable growth in our contribution to the market is a testament to the trust and confidence that consumers have bestowed upon iQOO," he said.

iQOO has over 650 company-owned service centres across the country, the company said.

Also Read

Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance

iQOO Z7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor launched in India: Details

Vivo launches Vivo T2 5G series smartphone in India: Know specs, price

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone

As scammers target movie buffs, Barbie fans asked not to download film

Netflix introduces 'My Netflix' feature for users to access saved content

NASA's X-59 aircraft rekindles hopes for commercial supersonic air travel

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Scamsters led by Chinese handlers dupe 15000 Indians of Rs 700 crore

Topics :VivoiQOOsmartphones

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story