PS Plus games lineup for April: Sony bundles these titles with subscription

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly game line-up for the month of April and it will be available for PS Plus subscribers until May 5. This month's line-up includes titles like RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory. All three games will be available to play starting April 1.

As for this month's line-up, PS Plus subscribers will be able to play games included in the March line-up until March 31. The games that will be leaving by the end of March are Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colours: Ultimate, and TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection.

PS Plus April Line-up