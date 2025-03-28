PS Plus games lineup for April: Sony bundles these titles with subscription

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly game line-up for the month of April and it will be available for PS Plus subscribers until May 5. This month's line-up includes titles like RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory. All three games will be available to play starting April 1.
As for this month's line-up, PS Plus subscribers will be able to play games included in the March line-up until March 31. The games that will be leaving by the end of March are Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colours: Ultimate, and TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection.
PS Plus April Line-up
- RoboCop: Rogue City (On PS5): Teyon's RoboCop: Rogue City brings the iconic film series to the gaming world, letting players step into the role of the legendary cyborg officer. This fast-paced FPS stays true to its roots, arming players with RoboCop's signature Auto-9 pistol and an array of powerful weapons to take down criminals in the gritty streets of Detroit. With intense gunfights, destructible environments, and a nostalgic feel, the game delivers an action-packed experience.
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (On PS4, PS5): Developed by Sumo Nottingham, this asymmetrical survival horror game stays true to the 1974 classic, putting players in a terrifying game of cat and mouse. Whether playing as a desperate victim trying to escape or as one of the ruthless Slaughter family members hunting them down, the game delivers an intense and nerve-wracking experience.
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory (On PS4): A sequel to 2015's Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, this RPG first launched on PS4 and PS Vita in 2017. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory puts players in the shoes of Keisuke Amazawa, a Digimon trainer who engages in strategic battles with up to three Digimon companions. Set in a futuristic version of Shibuya, Japan, the game follows Amazawa as he joins a group of hackers after his Cyberspace account is stolen. Teaming up with new allies, players must uncover clues and track down the true culprit behind the cyber mystery.