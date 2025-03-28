New mobile app, upcoming Switch games revealed at Nintendo Direct: Details

The Nintendo Direct event was streamed on March 27 where the company announced a number of games, besides a new app for Android and iOS, called Nintendo Today. The Nintendo Direct event did not cover much of the upcoming Switch 2 console as more information about the next-generation handheld will be revealed in an event on April 2.

Here are the details of what was announced at the Nintendo Direct event.

Nintendo Today: Details

Available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, this new app will help consumers stay on top of the latest Nintendo news.

This app comes with an interactive animated calendar that users can personalise with themes inspired by Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and more. It also offers customisable home screen widgets in 4x2 or 4x3 formats.

Another key feature is a daily news feed, keeping users updated with the latest from Nintendo, including Switch 2 announcements, game-related news, videos, and comics. While additional content may be included, specific details remain unclear.

Lastly, the app includes an event tracker, providing schedules for Direct presentations, game launches, and in-game events, ensuring players stay informed about upcoming activities.

Nintendo Direct: Games announced

The games announced during Nintendo Direct that will be coming to Nintendo Switch are: