Home / Technology / Tech News / Google simplifies travel planning with AI tools on Maps, Search: What's new

Google simplifies travel planning with AI tools on Maps, Search: What's new

A new Google Maps feature leverages Gemini to save places based on screenshots saved on the user's device

Google's travel planning features
Google's travel planning features
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has announced new Gemini-powered artificial intelligence features for Maps and Search, aimed at simplifying travel planning. In a recent blog post, the company detailed a new feature in Google Maps that generates a list of places based on screenshots saved on the user's device. Additionally, Google is enhancing AI Overviews in Search with new tools for trip planning.
 
Google Maps: What is new
 
Google is integrating a new "screenshot" list in Maps. If enabled, Gemini AI will automatically identify places mentioned in screenshots stored on the user's device. Users can then review and save these places to a shareable list, which will also be visible on the map.
The screenshot list feature will initially roll out to iOS users in the US with English language support, with Android support coming soon. A wider global roll out is expected in the coming months.

Also Read

More views coming for YouTube Shorts creators: Here's what is changing

Google shifts Android updates development behind closed doors: Here's why

Premium

Will Google's $32bn Wiz buy help it gain ground in cloud services?

Google releases Gemini 2.5 model with focus on reasoning, code capabilities

Google says 'technical issue' caused Maps timeline data deletion: Report

 
AI Overviews in Search: What is new
 
Google is also adding new travel planning capabilities to AI Overviews in Search. The AI-generated overviews can now create trip itineraries for various destinations, including cities, countries, and specific regions. For example, searching for "create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature" will generate results featuring user-contributed photos, reviews, and an expandable map view.
An "Export" button will allow users to share these recommendations via Docs or Gmail, or save them as a custom list in Google Maps.
 
The trip planning feature for AI Overviews is currently available in the US on mobile and desktop, with plans for expansion to more regions soon.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Square Enix releases SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered on PS5, PC, more: Details

Witcher 4 release date pushed back to 2027, CDPR confirms: What to expect

New mobile app, upcoming Switch games revealed at Nintendo Direct: Details

ChatGPT's viral Studio Ghibli-style images raise AI copyright concerns

iPhone users can now make WhatsApp their default app for calls and messages

Topics :GoogleGoogle MapsGoogle Search

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story