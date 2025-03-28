Google simplifies travel planning with AI tools on Maps, Search: What's new

Google has announced new Gemini-powered artificial intelligence features for Maps and Search, aimed at simplifying travel planning. In a recent blog post, the company detailed a new feature in Google Maps that generates a list of places based on screenshots saved on the user's device. Additionally, Google is enhancing AI Overviews in Search with new tools for trip planning.

Google Maps: What is new

Google is integrating a new "screenshot" list in Maps. If enabled, Gemini AI will automatically identify places mentioned in screenshots stored on the user's device. Users can then review and save these places to a shareable list, which will also be visible on the map.

The screenshot list feature will initially roll out to iOS users in the US with English language support, with Android support coming soon. A wider global roll out is expected in the coming months.

AI Overviews in Search: What is new

Google is also adding new travel planning capabilities to AI Overviews in Search. The AI-generated overviews can now create trip itineraries for various destinations, including cities, countries, and specific regions. For example, searching for "create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature" will generate results featuring user-contributed photos, reviews, and an expandable map view.

An "Export" button will allow users to share these recommendations via Docs or Gmail, or save them as a custom list in Google Maps.

The trip planning feature for AI Overviews is currently available in the US on mobile and desktop, with plans for expansion to more regions soon.