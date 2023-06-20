Home / Technology / Tech News / Puresight Systems launches vacuum Roomba Combo j7+, starts at Rs 89,900

Puresight Systems launches vacuum Roomba Combo j7+, starts at Rs 89,900

Puresight Systems, the exclusive distributor of iRobot products in India, on Tuesday launched the robot vacuum and mop 'Roomba Combo j7+', powered by iRobot OS intelligence, in the country

IANS New Delhi
Puresight Systems launches vacuum Roomba Combo j7+, starts at Rs 89,900

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Puresight Systems, the exclusive distributor of iRobot products in India, on Tuesday launched the robot vacuum and mop 'Roomba Combo j7+', powered by iRobot OS intelligence, in the country.

Priced at Rs 89,900, the Roomba Combo j7+ is available for purchase starting June 20 on the company's official website and select retailers.

The company also launched the Roomba Combo j7 robot vacuum and mop without the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal at a price of Rs 69,900.

"The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs, and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With a more than 30-year heritage, iRobot is continuing to strengthen our brand and products through digital innovation," Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, said in a statement.

The Roomba Combo j7+ recognises more than 80 common objects, which enables the robot to clean more specific places on command, like around kitty litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers and more.

It also allows the robot to detect and avoid floor hazards like cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys, and solid pet waste, according to the company.

To make cleaning even easier, users can connect the robot to their voice assistant and tell it to clean specific rooms or specific objects in their home, and it will do so instantly.

The Roomba Combo j7+ understands more than 600 voice commands.

--IANS

shs/prw/bg

Also Read

Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum cleaner launched at Rs 65,900

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus review: Smart robot vacuum cleaner with mop function

Roomba vacuum maker iRobot to lay off 7% of workforce as revenue sinks

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Hackers steal data, demands $4.5 mn from Reddit and tweaks in API policy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 7.6-inch display to be priced at $1,699

London-based Nothing CEO teases transparent USB Type-C cable for Phone 2

Asus launches A5 Series desktop with Intel i5, price starts at Rs 94,990

Users flock to Twitch's 'AI Jesus' chatbot for dating, gaming advice

Topics :TechnologyiRobot Roomba 695

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story