Asus launches A5 Series desktop with Intel i5, price starts at Rs 94,990

Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Tuesday launched a new All-in-One A5 Series desktop (A5402) with superior sound quality and minimalistic design in India.

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Priced at Rs 94,990, the Asus A5402 desktop will be available to buy from the company's offline and online stores and other key e-commerce platforms.

"With the hybrid workstyle model taking the lead amongst the new age working professionals, we aim to deliver computing solutions that seamlessly combine with the modern lifestyle, offering versatility, style, reliable performance, and productivity," Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said in a statement.

The Asus A5402 desktop comes with a 23-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS panel along with touchscreen functionality for intuitive usage.

This desktop weighs only 7.2 Kg (8.9kg with the stand) and has a sleek and stylish design with integrated high-quality stereo speakers and a subwoofer.

Unlike most AIO, the A5402 will also work in portrait mode with the stand supporting both tilt, pivot and height. With Fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3 and 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, the company said the desktop comes with a premium build to blend with any interior aesthetic.

The AIO A5402 comes powered by Intel i5 13th Gen processors and the configurations include up to 16GB RAM.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

