Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 7.6-inch display to be priced at $1,699

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 7.6-inch display to be priced at $1,699

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,699, a media report said

IANS San Francisco
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 7.6-inch display to be priced at $1,699

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,699, a media report said.

The expected $1,699 price of the Z Fold 5 is $100 less than the launch price of the Z Fold 4, reports Gizmochina.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both screens offering support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Also, it might feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens in the triple-camera setup on the back.

Talking about the front, the device is expected to feature a 12MP front camera, the report said.

The Z Fold 5 smartphone will likely be available in three colours -- Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black -- and three online-exclusive colours -- Blue, Coral and Platinum.

It was also rumoured that the company was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

--IANS

aj/prw/sha

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

London-based Nothing CEO teases transparent USB Type-C cable for Phone 2

Asus launches A5 Series desktop with Intel i5, price starts at Rs 94,990

Users flock to Twitch's 'AI Jesus' chatbot for dating, gaming advice

Redditors get creative with their protest as company threatens action

iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US

Topics :SamsungGalaxy

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story