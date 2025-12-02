Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Meta has announced that its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now available in India. First unveiled globally in September alongside the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, the second-generation model offers upgraded video recording, longer battery life and more design options compared to the first-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

ALSO READ: Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are now also available in India, with Meta positioning them as a rugged, sport-friendly alternative designed for athletes and users who prefer more durable eyewear.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses: Price and availability

Price: Rs 39,900 onwards

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now available on the Ray-Ban India website and at select retailers and online platforms.

The lineup continues with familiar styles such as Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner, while adding new seasonal colours including Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet and Shiny Asteroid Grey. Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses: Details Here are the key features of the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses: Improved battery life: Meta says the Gen 2 glasses can deliver up to eight hours of typical use on a full charge — nearly double the battery life of the first-generation model.

Charging: A quick 20-minute top-up brings the glasses to around 50 percent charge. Meta also notes that the updated charging case can provide up to 48 additional hours of power.

Enhanced video capture: The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses now support 3K Ultra HD video recording with ultrawide HDR, at up to 60fps. Meta is also introducing new capture modes such as hyperlapse and slow motion. Similar to the Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) also receives India-specific features, including: