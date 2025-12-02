Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 39,900 onwards
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses: Details
- Improved battery life: Meta says the Gen 2 glasses can deliver up to eight hours of typical use on a full charge — nearly double the battery life of the first-generation model.
- Charging: A quick 20-minute top-up brings the glasses to around 50 percent charge. Meta also notes that the updated charging case can provide up to 48 additional hours of power.
- Enhanced video capture: The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses now support 3K Ultra HD video recording with ultrawide HDR, at up to 60fps. Meta is also introducing new capture modes such as hyperlapse and slow motion.
- Hindi language support for Meta AI via the Meta View app’s Device Settings.
- Celebrity AI Voice featuring Deepika Padukone’s voice in English.
- UPI QR-code payment under testing, will allow users to glance at a QR code and say “Hey Meta, scan and pay” to complete a UPI Lite transaction through WhatsApp-linked bank accounts.
