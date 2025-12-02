Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X300 series India launch on December 2: Where to watch, what to expect

Vivo X300 series India launch on December 2: Where to watch, what to expect

Vivo is launching its latest flagship series, Vivo X300, today at 12 PM. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube; you can also watch it here

Vivo X300 Pro with Photography Kit
Vivo X300 Pro with Photography Kit (Image: Vivo India)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

China’s Vivo is set to launch the X300 series today (December 2). The lineup includes the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, both featuring cameras co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. The smartphones will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chip and will ship with Android 16–based OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 launch event: When and how to watch

  • Date: December 2
  • Time: 12 PM IST
  • Where: Event will be livestreamed on Vivo-India’s YouTube channel
Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Vivo X300 series: Everything we know so far

Vivo has confirmed that the X300 and X300 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Both models will also include the Vivo V3+ imaging chip to enhance camera capabilities. They will run Android 16 with OriginOS 6. The X300 will come in Summit Red, Mist Blue and Phantom Black, while the Pro version will be available in Dune Brown and Phantom Black.
 
For cameras, the X300 will carry a triple-camera setup led by a 200MP Zeiss-tuned main sensor, which is expected to be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The X300 Pro will likely feature a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, all backed by Zeiss optics. Both models are expected to offer a 50MP front camera. Vivo has also said the X300 series will support a 2.35x Telephoto Extender compatible with both smartphones.  ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4: New features 
Vivo has not disclosed the Indian battery specifications yet, though they may align with the Chinese variants. In China, the X300 Pro includes a 6,510mAh battery, while the standard X300 carries a 6,040mAh unit. The company has confirmed 90W wired charging and is expected to offer 40W wireless charging as well.
 
According to Gizbot, the Vivo X300 may sport a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X300 Pro is expected to feature a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO AMOLED panel. The X300 display is said to offer slim 1.05mm bezels. Vivo has not yet shared detailed display specifications for the Pro model.

Vivo X300 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 200MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,510mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless
ALSO READ: Samsung debuts its first trifold smartphone months ahead of folding iPhone 

Vivo X300: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 2640 x 1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6040mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging

Vivo X300 series launch: Livestream 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple's AI head John Giannandrea to leave in spring after chaotic stint

Samsung debuts its first trifold smartphone months ahead of folding iPhone

Tech Wrap Dec 1: Meta HSTN glasses, Intel on Apple MacBook, Google Messages

GPS-spoofing is now a global threat, so what are nations doing to fight it?

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Topics :VivoGadgets NewsTech News

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story