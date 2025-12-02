Vivo X300 series India launch on December 2: Where to watch, what to expect

China’s Vivo is set to launch the X300 series today (December 2). The lineup includes the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, both featuring cameras co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. The smartphones will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chip and will ship with Android 16–based OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 launch event: When and how to watch

Date: December 2

Time: 12 PM IST

Where: Event will be livestreamed on Vivo-India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Vivo X300 series: Everything we know so far

Vivo has confirmed that the X300 and X300 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Both models will also include the Vivo V3+ imaging chip to enhance camera capabilities. They will run Android 16 with OriginOS 6. The X300 will come in Summit Red, Mist Blue and Phantom Black, while the Pro version will be available in Dune Brown and Phantom Black.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4: New features For cameras, the X300 will carry a triple-camera setup led by a 200MP Zeiss-tuned main sensor, which is expected to be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The X300 Pro will likely feature a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, all backed by Zeiss optics. Both models are expected to offer a 50MP front camera. Vivo has also said the X300 series will support a 2.35x Telephoto Extender compatible with both smartphones.

Vivo has not disclosed the Indian battery specifications yet, though they may align with the Chinese variants. In China, the X300 Pro includes a 6,510mAh battery, while the standard X300 carries a 6,040mAh unit. The company has confirmed 90W wired charging and is expected to offer 40W wireless charging as well. According to Gizbot, the Vivo X300 may sport a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X300 Pro is expected to feature a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO AMOLED panel. The X300 display is said to offer slim 1.05mm bezels. Vivo has not yet shared detailed display specifications for the Pro model.