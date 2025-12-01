Tech Wrap Dec 1: Meta HSTN glasses, Intel on Apple MacBook, Google Messages

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are now officially on sale in India. Initially showcased globally in June, these smart glasses target athletes and users who prefer durable, performance-driven eyewear. Similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 models, the Oakley Meta HSTN lineup includes a built-in camera, microphones and Meta’s AI assistant. The key difference here is a notable battery enhancement, offering up to eight hours of use and an additional 48 hours through the charging case. The glasses also support 3K video recording.

Apple is said to be considering Intel as a partner for manufacturing its future M-series processors used in Macs and iPads. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Intel could join Apple’s roster of advanced-node foundry providers, with the initial focus reportedly on producing Apple’s entry-level M-series chip. Vivo X300 series with Zeiss imaging to be launched on Dec 2: What to expect Vivo will unveil the X300 series in India on December 2, featuring the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Both models come with cameras co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. In the lead-up to the launch, the company has highlighted major details about the chipset, design, camera improvements and software. Vivo will also introduce a Photographer Kit in India alongside the smartphones.

Google set to brings new features to Messages app for Android: What's new Google is deploying its Nano Banana–powered Remix tool in Messages. The app is also slated to receive additional features, including spam link detection, Key Verifier and others. As reported by 9To5Google, the company is testing more enhancements in the beta version, such as redesigned link previews and updated read receipts. The report outlines what’s already live in the stable app and what remains in beta testing. Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4 British tech brand Nothing has reportedly started rolling out the Android 16–based NothingOS 4.0 update for its Phone 3a lineup. A GSMArena report says the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro — both released earlier this year — have begun receiving the update. Even though Nothing has not officially confirmed the rollout, the company had previously stated that NothingOS 4.0 would gradually extend to more devices after debuting on the flagship Phone 3 last month.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' story may end with Claws of Awaji, hints Ubisoft Ubisoft has indicated that Assassin's Creed Shadows may not receive another story expansion beyond the existing Claws of Awaji DLC. Associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois shared the update in a conversation with YouTuber JorRaptor. When asked about the chances of another large DLC similar to Claws of Awaji, Lemay-Comtois said Ubisoft currently has no plans for a second expansion. Samsung One UI 8.5: Now Brief may suggest what to watch next on YouTube Samsung is reportedly preparing upgrades for the Now Brief feature in One UI 8.5 to provide smarter suggestions from YouTube and Spotify. According to Android Authority, the update may allow Now Brief to scan YouTube likes and recommend mood-based playlists on Spotify. These changes, found in early One UI 8.5 code, could roll out in the coming weeks as Samsung is expected to release the One UI 8.5 beta before signalling the Galaxy S26 series launch timeline.

I moved to MacBook Pro M5 from Apple's M3 Pro model The MacBook Pro M5 introduces clear improvements in performance, particularly for users who work with on-device AI tools or GPU-driven workloads. These gains make the baseline model suitable for professionals who rely on consistent throughput and efficient processing. However, those who require higher memory capacity or who expect any shift in input design or authentication systems may find that the structural limitations remain. The device delivers improved processing power but does not change the broader experience established by earlier models. iQOO 15: A flagship smartphone worthy of performance, battery, and display

If you’re an Android user looking for a smartwatch that feels complete, consistent, and genuinely enjoyable to use, the Pixel Watch 4 is one of the best options out there right now. Its biggest advantage is simple: all major features work on any Android phone, without the ecosystem restrictions you run into with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 series. You get full health tracking, Gemini-on-watch features, ECG, skin temperature data, Smart Replies, and the “raise to talk” assistant – all regardless of the smartphone you pair it with. GPS-spoofing is now a global threat, so what are nations doing to fight it?