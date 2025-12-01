Monday, December 01, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses arrive in India with 3K video capture, Meta AI features, and up to eight hours of battery life, offering a rugged alternative to Ray-Ban Meta models

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India with Meta AI, upgraded battery life and 3K video recording

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are now available for purchase in India. First unveiled globally in June, these smart glasses are designed for athletes and users who prefer more rugged, performance-focused eyewear. Like the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses, the Oakley Meta HSTN models offer an integrated camera, microphones and a built-in Meta AI assistant. However, the Oakley lineup introduces a significant battery upgrade, promising up to eight hours of continuous use and an additional 48 hours via the charging case. The glasses can also record videos at 3K resolution.

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Price and Availability

  • Price: Rs 41,800 onwards
The Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are available in India on the Sunglass Hut website and at select eyewear retailers.
 
 
The glasses are offered in six frame and lens combinations:
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses 
Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Details

Meta says the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses are built for athletes and sports enthusiasts. The design is based on Oakley’s HSTN frame series and includes an onboard camera for hands-free video capture. For audio, they use open-ear speakers, and the IPX4 rating protects against light splashes, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.
 

The Oakley Meta HSTN introduces multiple improvements over the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses. Meta claims up to eight hours of typical use per charge, along with fast charging that can deliver up to 50 per cent battery in around 20 minutes. With the included charging case, total usage time can extend to as much as 48 hours. The camera has also been upgraded to support 3K video capture for sharper recordings. 
The glasses come with built-in Meta AI, allowing users to issue voice commands to get information, control features or capture videos hands-free. Meta says the assistant can help with real-time queries and contextual guidance while on the move.
 
Meta has also introduced several India-focused features for the Oakley Meta HSTN lineup:
  • Hindi language support for Meta AI, available in the Meta View app’s Device Settings.
  • A new Celebrity AI Voice featuring Deepika Padukone’s voice in English.
  • Ongoing testing of UPI QR-code payments, enabling users to look at a QR code and say “Hey Meta, scan and pay” to complete a UPI Lite transaction, processed via WhatsApp-linked bank accounts.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

