Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 developer beta 3 with more intelligence features

Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 developer beta 3 with more intelligence features

Alongside, Apple has released iOS 18 public beta 6 for improved stability, bug fixes and system optimisation. Both versions are now available for testing on eligible iPhone models

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

iOS 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 18.1, introducing more Apple Intelligence features such as “Clean Up” in Photos, which removes background objects, and improved notification summaries. Alongside the iOS 18.1 beta, Apple has also released the iOS 18 public beta 6. The latest public beta is likely the final version before Apple begins rolling out the stable release of its new operating system to users.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series, scheduled for launch on September 9, is expected to come with iOS 18 out of the box. Apple will likely roll out iOS 18 to other eligible iPhone models shortly after.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iOS 18.1 developer beta 3: What’s new

Apple has separated the iOS 18.1 beta cycle from the iOS 18 beta cycle. While the iOS 18 beta versions focus on offering a new user interface, app redesigns, and other changes, the iOS 18.1 beta update introduces new Apple Intelligence features. Here is everything new with iOS 18.1 developer beta 3:
Clean Up option in Photos

More From This Section

Russia-India flag

India, Russia discuss use of space monitoring tech in risk forecast

PremiumFrom fighting hunger and endless queues at rail ticket counters to reaching for the moon and beyond, here's a look at the country's journey to self-reliance through 50 science and tech milestones

BS@50: Metro trains to moon landing - 50 milestones in India's tech journey

Chip, semiconductor

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC sign pact to jointly work on indigenous chip tech

Tech wrap Aug 28

Tech wrap Aug 28: Beats enters India, TECNO tri-fold concept, Google Meet

Representative Image

Dropped phone in water? This video could save you a trip to service centre


Apple has added a new “Clean Up” image editing tool to the Photos app with iOS 18.1 developer beta 3. This Apple Intelligence-powered tool uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect and remove distracting objects in the background. Users can also select a specific object by tapping or circling it and ask the tool to remove it. Once the object is removed, the feature uses generative artificial intelligence to fill in the blank spaces appropriately.

This feature is similar to Google's Magic Eraser and Oppo's AI Eraser.

Notification summaries for all apps

Apple had already made AI-generated notification summaries available for native apps like Messages and Mail with previous betas of iOS 18.1. However, with the latest update, Apple has extended this feature to include notifications from third-party apps. According to a report by MacRumor, Apple now allows users to opt for notification summaries for third-party apps as well.
Notification summaries use Apple Intelligence to pick up key details from multiple notifications from an app and group them together, offering information at a glance.

iOS 18 public beta 6: What’s new

While Apple continues to introduce significant changes in the iOS 18.1 betas, iOS 18 beta updates bring only minor changes such as improved stability, bug fixes, and better optimisation. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest iOS 18 beta version is likely the final update before Apple begins rolling out RC (release candidate) versions of the new operating system for iPhones.

Also Read

Beats Solo Buds, Solo 4 and Pill

Apple-owned Beats enters India with Solo Buds, Solo 4, and Pill launch

Apple and Airtel

Apple eyes bigger slice of India's streaming, music market with Airtel deal

Foxconn

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka vie to host Foxconn's new facilities

Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Apple launch event, Apple Wonderlust event, iPhone 15, iPhone, New iPhone

Planning to buy iPhone 15? 4 reasons why you must wait for iPhone 16 series

Apple and Airtel

Airtel partners with Apple, offers Apple TV+, Music benefits to consumers

Topics : Apple Apple iOS iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon