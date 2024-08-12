Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme C63 budget 5G phone, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched

Realme C63 budget 5G phone, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched

The Realme C63 5G smartphone will be available in India from August 20 onwards on the company's official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart

Realme C63 5G
Realme C63 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Realme has launched its budget C63 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 10,999 onwards, the Realme C63 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Starry Gold and Forest Green.

Realme C63 5G: Price and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
Realme C63 5G: Availability and offers

The Realme C63 5G smartphone will be available in India from August 20 onwards on the company’s official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail themselves of a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

Realme C63 5G: Details

The Realme C63 5G smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme said that the smartphone has received the TUV SUD 48-month Fluency certification for a smooth user experience that would last for at least 48 months. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the Realme C63 5G smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that the company claims offers up to 40.1 hours of calling time, 17.3 hours of video playback, and up to 29 days of standby time. The smartphone also supports 10W wired charging.

In the imaging department, the smartphone features a 32MP primary camera at the back. The company also offers a variety of photography modes such as Photo, Video, Night, Street, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-Mo, Text Scanner, Tilt-shift, and Movie-dual video. At the front, the Realme C63 5G is equipped with an 8MP camera that the company said features AI Beauty mode for enhancing selfies.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back on sale after delay due to quality issues

Motorola Edge 50 goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC launched with Snapdragon X Elite arm chip

OnePlus Open Apex Edition foldable launched in India: Price, specs, more

Vivo V40 series debuts with Zeiss camera system: Know price, specs and more


Realme C63 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1604x720 resolution, 625 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB/ 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 32MP primary
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 10W wired
  • Thickness: 7.94mm
  • Weight: 192g
  • OS: Android 14-based realme UI 5.0
  • Support: 2 years OS update, 3 years security update
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Jul 30: iOS 18.1 dev beta, WhatsApp, Realme 13 Pro series, more

Realme 13 Pro series, Watch S2, Buds T310 launched in India: Price, specs

Realme GT 6 review: Good performance, battery but long way to go for AI

Realme Buds Air6 Pro earphones go on sale: Price, introductory offers, more

Realme GT 6 goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs, more

Topics :RealmeRealme India5G in India

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story