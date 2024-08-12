Realme C63 budget 5G phone, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched

China’s Realme has launched its budget C63 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 10,999 onwards, the Realme C63 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Starry Gold and Forest Green.

Realme C63 5G: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999 Realme C63 5G: Availability and offers

The Realme C63 5G smartphone will be available in India from August 20 onwards on the company’s official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail themselves of a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

Realme C63 5G: Details

The Realme C63 5G smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme said that the smartphone has received the TUV SUD 48-month Fluency certification for a smooth user experience that would last for at least 48 months. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the Realme C63 5G smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that the company claims offers up to 40.1 hours of calling time, 17.3 hours of video playback, and up to 29 days of standby time. The smartphone also supports 10W wired charging.

In the imaging department, the smartphone features a 32MP primary camera at the back. The company also offers a variety of photography modes such as Photo, Video, Night, Street, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-Mo, Text Scanner, Tilt-shift, and Movie-dual video. At the front, the Realme C63 5G is equipped with an 8MP camera that the company said features AI Beauty mode for enhancing selfies.

More From This Section

Realme C63 5G: Specifications