Realme C53 budget smartphone with 108MP camera launched at Rs 9999: Details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Wednesday launched the Realme C53 smartphone at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store and Flipkart with early bird sale beginning today from 6 PM to 8 PM, and open sale on July 26 at 12 pm. As for the introductory offers, Realme is bundling a discount of Rs 1,000 that includes bank offers of Rs 500 and coupon of Rs 500. The bank offer is available on ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank credit and debit cards. However, the bank offers are only reserved for the 6GB+64GB variant.

The Realme C53 is offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations. The phone is powered by a UNISOC T612 processor, which is an octa-core processor with two cortex-A75 cores and six cortex-A55 cores. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by an 18W SUPERVOOC fast charger. The Realme C53 sports a 6.74-inch display of 90Hz refresh rate, encased in a 7.99-thick frame.

The phone will be sold in two colours, which the company is calling Champion Gold and Champion Black. Among the phone's notable features is its 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8MP camera sensor on the front.

After the early bird sale on Wednesday, July 19, the phone will go on sale again on July 24 between 12 PM and 2 PM.

The phone supports two nano SIMs and one MicroSD card setup, which allows storage expansion of up to 2TB.