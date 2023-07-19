Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme C53 budget smartphone with 108MP camera launched at Rs 9999: Details

Realme C53 budget smartphone with 108MP camera launched at Rs 9999: Details

The Realme C53 will be available on July 19 between 6pm-8pm in the early bird sale. Open sales begin on July 26 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme online store

BS Web Team New Delhi
Realme C53

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Wednesday launched the Realme C53 smartphone at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store and Flipkart with early bird sale beginning today from 6 PM to 8 PM, and open sale on July 26 at 12 pm. As for the introductory offers, Realme is bundling a discount of Rs 1,000 that includes bank offers of Rs 500 and coupon of Rs 500. The bank offer is available on ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank credit and debit cards. However, the bank offers are only reserved for the 6GB+64GB variant.

The Realme C53 is offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations. The phone is powered by a UNISOC T612 processor, which is an octa-core processor with two cortex-A75 cores and six cortex-A55 cores. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by an 18W SUPERVOOC fast charger. The Realme C53 sports a 6.74-inch display of 90Hz refresh rate, encased in a 7.99-thick frame.

The phone will be sold in two colours, which the company is calling Champion Gold and Champion Black. Among the phone's notable features is its 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8MP camera sensor on the front.

After the early bird sale on Wednesday, July 19, the phone will go on sale again on July 24 between 12 PM and 2 PM.

The phone supports two nano SIMs and one MicroSD card setup, which allows storage expansion of up to 2TB.

Also Read

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launch at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Realme launches Narzo N55 smartphone with mini capsule screen: Details here

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

AI won't replace the need for human spies, says Britain's MI6 chief

Apple Watch AFib history feature now available in India: Know details

Instagram announces AR effects, trending, recommendations in Templates

Know details on European Union's regulations for handheld gaming consoles

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaOppo smartphonesmartphone industryBS Web Reportssmartphone priceSmartphone sales

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story