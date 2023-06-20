

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, the ransomware group that has claimed to have stolen this data are the same group responsible for the attack back in February. A cyberattack on the online platform Reddit in February was carried out by a group called BlackCat (also known as ALPHV) ransomware gang who is now demanding $4.5 million and for Reddit to not follow through with the new API rules.



It is unclear if Reddit responded to their demands. However, in an interview with the Verge, CEO Steve Huffman stated that the API pricing changes were a business decision and the platform was not designed to support third-party apps, therefore, the company would not roll back on its proposed changes. The report added that BlackCat stole 80GB of data and has tried to contact Reddit twice, demanding $4.5 million to delete the data. They threatened to leak the data if Reddit didn't pay. Furthermore, they demanded that the platform did not carry through with the new API pricing that is set to start in July and has invoked protests from redditors worldwide.

Phishing attack in February

As previously reported by the Business Standard, the online discussion forum was hacked in February in a “ sophisticated, highly-targeted phishing attack .” According to the platform’s chief technology officer, Christopher Slowe, or KeyserSosa, the company was hacked after the attacker managed to obtain a single employee’s credentials and obtain access to internal documents, codes, dashboards and business systems. The phishing attack allowed the hackers to access Reddit's systems and steal internal documents, source code, employee information, and some data about the company's advertisers.