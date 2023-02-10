JUST IN
17.64% of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction: Centre tells Lok Sabha
IT firm Info Edge reports loss of Rs 116.5 crore in December quarter
Kanorias make an offer under Section 12A to take Srei out of insolvency
Srei promoters submit resolution plan to exit insolvency process
CCI order after-effect: Device makers may now pay Google for Android OS
NCLT admits application seeking CIRP against McLeod Russel India
EIH consolidated net profit rises to Rs 151 crore in December quarter
Inox Wind consolidated net loss widens to Rs 287.86 cr in December quarter
ABB India net profit rises by 58% to Rs 306 crore in December quarter
Oil India reports 40% jump in Dec qtr profit on high output, better pricing
You are here: Home » Companies » News
17.64% of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction: Centre tells Lok Sabha
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Reddit hacked after sophisticated, highly-targeted phishing attack

Online discussion forum Reddit on Friday confirmed that its systems were hacked as a result of a sophisticated and highly-targeted phishing attack.

Topics
Reddit | Cyber Attack

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Online discussion forum Reddit on Friday confirmed that its systems were hacked as a result of a sophisticated and highly-targeted phishing attack.

According to Reddit CTO Christopher Slowe, or KeyserSosa, the company became aware of the "sophisticated" attack targeting its employees on February 5.

"As in most phishing campaigns, the attacker sent out plausible-sounding prompts pointing employees to a website that cloned the behaviour of our intranet gateway, in an attempt to steal credentials and second-factor tokens," Slowe said.

After successfully obtaining a single employee's credentials, the attacker gained access to some internal documents, code, as well as some internal dashboards and business systems.

"We show no indications of breach of our primary production systems (the parts of our stack that run Reddit and store the majority of our data)," said the CTO.

Exposure included limited contact information for (currently hundreds of) company contacts and employees (current and former), as well as limited advertiser information.

"We have no evidence to suggest that any of your non-public data has been accessed, or that Reddit's information has been published or distributed online," Slowe wrote in a post.

The company is continuing to investigate and monitor the situation closely and working with its employees to fortify security skills.

"The most important (and simple) measure you can take is to set up 2FA (two-factor authentication) which adds an extra layer of security when you access your Reddit account," said Reddit.

--IANS

na/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reddit

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.