Home / Technology / Tech News / Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

The company had launched a previous version of the JioBook discreetly in October last year, offering it to a select group of buyers

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
JioBook

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Reliance Retail on Monday announced the launch of JioBook in the Indian market, with a price tag of Rs 16,499 making it one of the most affordable 4G-enabled laptops in the country.

The device, touted as “India’s first learning book”, will be available for purchase starting on August 5. Customers can get their hands on the product at Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores, as well as via e-commerce marketplace Amazon.in.

The company had launched a previous version of the JioBook discreetly in October last year, offering it to a select group of buyers. With the new launch, it is planning to target a wider market.

“We are dedicated to introducing innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionise the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” said a Reliance Retail spokesperson.

Despite its slim form, weighing just 990 grams, the laptop promises “superb” performance by way of its 2.0 GHz Octa core processor, 4G-LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi capabilities, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64 GB storage (expandable up to 256 GB with SD card), Infinity keyboard, and a large multi-gesture trackpad.

The device, which runs Jio’s custom Android-based JioOS, also boasts an 11.6 inch (29.46 cm) anti-glare HD display, a battery back-up of eight hours, and in-built USB, HDMI and audio ports.

“Whether attending online classes, learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook provides an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours,” the company said in a statement.

The launch of the JioBook comes nearly a month after the Mukesh Ambani-led firm rolled out its 4G-enabled feature phone, the Jio Bharat V2, priced at Rs 999 in a bid to provide digital freedom in the form of high-quality, affordable data to economically weaker sections.

After selling out the initial 1 million units worth Rs 99 crore, the firm is now reportedly scaling up the distribution of the Jio Bharat V2.

Also Read

JioBook: Reliance Jio may launch its second-generation laptop on July 31

Reliance launches laptop-like student-focused JioBook at Rs 16,499

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

AWS, Accel announce ML Elevate 2023 to support generative AI startups

Redmi 12 5G launch event to be held tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Govt has issued no guidelines to monitor WhatsApp chats: PIB Fact Check

From Vivo V29 to Redmi 12 5G; several smartphones to launch in August 2023

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Topics :Reliance RetailLaptops4G

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story