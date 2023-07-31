Reliance Retail on Monday announced the launch of JioBook in the Indian market, with a price tag of Rs 16,499 making it one of the most affordable 4G-enabled laptops in the country.

The device, touted as “India’s first learning book”, will be available for purchase starting on August 5. Customers can get their hands on the product at Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores, as well as via e-commerce marketplace Amazon.in.

The company had launched a previous version of the JioBook discreetly in October last year, offering it to a select group of buyers. With the new launch, it is planning to target a wider market.

“We are dedicated to introducing innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionise the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” said a Reliance Retail spokesperson.

Despite its slim form, weighing just 990 grams, the laptop promises “superb” performance by way of its 2.0 GHz Octa core processor, 4G-LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi capabilities, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64 GB storage (expandable up to 256 GB with SD card), Infinity keyboard, and a large multi-gesture trackpad.

The device, which runs Jio’s custom Android-based JioOS, also boasts an 11.6 inch (29.46 cm) anti-glare HD display, a battery back-up of eight hours, and in-built USB, HDMI and audio ports.

“Whether attending online classes, learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook provides an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours,” the company said in a statement.

The launch of the JioBook comes nearly a month after the Mukesh Ambani-led firm rolled out its 4G-enabled feature phone, the Jio Bharat V2, priced at Rs 999 in a bid to provide digital freedom in the form of high-quality, affordable data to economically weaker sections.

After selling out the initial 1 million units worth Rs 99 crore, the firm is now reportedly scaling up the distribution of the Jio Bharat V2.