Redmi 12 5G launch event to be held tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is set to launch an all-new Redmi 12 5G, and Redmi 12 4G, along with other gadgets like Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earphones, and Xiaomi TV X series at its mega launch event in Delhi on August 1. The smartphone brand will begin the launch event at 12:00 pm on Tuesday.

The china-based smartphone maker is expected to unveil its budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 12 5G, at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The company has created a dedicated landing page for the Redmi 12 5G, where it has shared some information about the device. The low-range smartphone comes with a curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre and a crystal design with a dual rear camera unit. It is claimed to come with the biggest display on a Redmi Phone.

Redmi 12 5G specification

According to the dedicated landing page, the smartphone comes with a triple camera sensor on the bank paired with an LED sensor. The Redmi smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary camera with film filters. The device is backed with a 5000 mAH battery.

The device is said to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rat90Hz and 1080 x 2400, powered by Snapdragon 5G processor, which is paired with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

The device is expected to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin out of the box. The operating system is said to have an intuitive and user-friendly interface bringing enhanced privacy features, better performances, and a host of customisation for a tailored user experience.

The smartphone has a 50 MP main camera with 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor camera. The device also has an 8MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Where to watch the Redmi 12 5G launch event? The mega launch event of Xiaomi's product will be live-streamed on the company's social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, at 12 pm.