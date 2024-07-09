Samsung could expand Galaxy AI-powered 'Live Translate' feature to WhatsApp

Samsung could expand its Galaxy AI-powered “Live Translate” feature to WhatsApp. Recently, the South Korean electronics maker announced that this feature will support third-party applications soon. Now, reports suggest that the support apps could include Meta’s instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp. If it comes true, Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of artificial intelligence features, will power real-time translations on WhatsApp.

Samsung’s suite of artificial intelligence features was launched in January and the brand has confirmed that it will be free to use until 2025. Live Translate offers translations between languages for messages and calls in real time. The feature works through on-device processing and Samsung has said that user data is stored locally on the device and not sent through the server. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The feature is already available for Samsung apps but was anticipated for third party apps in upcoming days. It should be noted that Live Translate is already available for calls and messages via Samsung’s built-in messaging app. This feature is expected to arrive to WhatsApp via the OneUI 6.1.1 update and might work on select Galaxy smartphones only. Samsung is likely to make the announcement at the Galaxy Unpacked event to be held in Paris on July 10. Samsung might also launch One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy smartphones at the event.

As of now, if users have a compatible device, this feature will translate their voice to the preferred language of the person on the other end and translate the voice of the other person into the user's preferred language. Users can also see the live transcription of the translation on the screen. The translation occurs in real-time. Live Translate for third-party apps will improve messaging and calling for users who prefer other communication platforms.

There is no certainty about when the feature will be launched. Reportedly, Live Translate will also be available with other third-party calling apps such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Google Meet.