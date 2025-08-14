Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more

ALSO READ: Google Photos consolidates creative tools under 'Create' on Android, iOS Samsung is widening the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta to more Galaxy smartphones. According to a report from 9To5Google, the beta build is now reaching Galaxy S24 series smartphones as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. This follows Samsung’s earlier confirmation that the One UI 8 beta would extend to more smartphones later in August, with a stable release planned for eligible models in September.

One UI 8 beta expands to more Galaxy devices

Samsung first introduced One UI 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE last month, with the beta initially available for the Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, the rollout has been spotted on the Galaxy S24 range and Samsung Galaxy Z-series foldable models from 2024.

As per Samsung’s official announcement earlier this month, the One UI 8 beta is scheduled for the following devices: Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+x'

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A54 It should also be noted that One UI 8 beta availability will be region-specific, initially limited to Korea, the US, the UK, and India. Samsung One UI 8: What is new The latest One UI version brings Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new privacy safeguard for on-device AI processes. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones so each app can only access its own sensitive data, boosting both privacy and data isolation.