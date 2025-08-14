Garena Free Fire Max: August 14 redeem codes to win diamonds, weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for August 14, offering players the opportunity to claim a variety of exclusive in-game rewards. These may include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamond packs, and other premium items that are typically difficult to acquire through regular play.

As with most redeem codes, these are only valid for a limited period and have a capped number of uses. Once the redemption limit is reached or the time window closes, they will no longer work. Players looking to secure these rewards should act quickly to avoid missing out.

Here's the updated list of active codes for today, along with a straightforward guide on how to redeem them and access your rewards in-game. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 14 are: FFKSY7PQNWHG

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FFSKTXVQF2NR

NPTF2FWSPXN9

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFCBRAXQTS9S

FFBYS2MQX9KM

FFRINGY2KDZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFYNC9V2FTNN

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

RD3TZK7WME65

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

XN7TP5RM3K49

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64 Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will find their rewards delivered directly to the in-game mailbox. If the prize includes diamonds or gold, the balance reflects the update immediately.