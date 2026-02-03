Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart: S24 with SD at ₹43K, Z Flip 7 at ₹99K

The South Korean consumer electronics maker will also offer cashback of up to Rs 10,000 across select devices during this sale.

Samsung Galaxy Days: Offer details

Samsung has said that during this sale, the Galaxy F series will be available starting at Rs 8,999, while the Galaxy A series begins at Rs 19,999. The Galaxy S flagship range will be offered from Rs 42,999, and Galaxy Z foldable devices will start at Rs 99,999.

Select products will also be eligible for cashback offers of up to Rs 10,000. Discounts will extend to Samsung tablets, laptops, and wearable devices during the sale period.

Here are some of the smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during this sale: