Adobe Firefly offers unlimited AI image, video generations to subscribers

Adobe is offering unlimited AI image and video generation in Firefly for paid subscribers, removing the earlier limits tied to monthly credits. The company said Firefly subscribers can now create unlimited generations using image models, including Google Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image Generation, Runway Gen-4 Image, and Adobe’s own Firefly image and video models. The offer applies to users who sign up before March 16.

Firefly’s unlimited image and video generation: What’s changing

Adobe has positioned Firefly as an all-in-one creative AI studio where users can generate images, videos, and other creative assets using multiple AI models. With this update, Adobe is expanding how much users can create within the platform across web and mobile.

Until now, Firefly users worked within a credit-based system that limited how many AI generations they could create each month. With the new update, subscribers can generate images and videos without being constrained by monthly credit limits. This applies to Adobe's own Firefly image and video models, as well as third-party models available within the platform.

Unlimited image and video generations are available on the Firefly website, within Firefly Boards, and on the Firefly mobile app for iOS and Android. Firefly Boards is Adobe's collaborative workspace where users can collect references, generated assets, and ideas in one place. The update also applies to Firefly's browser-based video editor, which allows users to assemble and edit generative video sequences directly online.

Availability and plans

Adobe said the offer applies to Firefly Pro and Firefly Premium users, as well as plans that previously included 4,000, 7,000, or 50,000 credits. Users who sign up before March 16 will receive unlimited image and Firefly video generations, with video output supported up to 2K resolution.