Samsung Galaxy Ring could work with any Android-powered smartphone: Details

Samsung has been gradually making its ecosystem a closed garden. The devices from South Korean electronics maker, such as earbuds and smartwatches, are tied to its platform only. Naturally, the same has been expected from the Galaxy Ring. However, there are reports claiming that Samsung's new-age health-and-fitness tracker will work with any Android-powered smartphone.

Samsung’s listing page for the Galaxy Ring on its website in the US, where the Galaxy Ring is available for pre-order currently, states that the “Galaxy Ring is supported on Samsung Galaxy smartphones over OS version (Android 11.0).” However, according to Samsung’s Newsroom post mentioned that the Galaxy Ring can be paired with “a smartphone” running on Android 11.0 or above. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Although Samsung has not officially clarified on the compatibility, the company has noted in its press note released at the time of launch of the Galaxy Ring that the newly launched Galaxy Ring must be paired with a smartphone with Android 11.0 or above and minimum 1.5GB RAM. Additionally, Galaxy Wearable app and Samsung Health app are required on the smartphone to make the Galaxy Ring work efficiently. This suggests that the Galaxy Ring might work with other Android smartphones as well, but some of its core feature could be exclusive to Galaxy devices only.

Additionally, in a recent video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by M. Brandon Lee, who runs a YouTube channel called “This is Tech Today”, the Galaxy Ring is shown to be working alongside a Nothing smartphone. In the video Lee shows the Galaxy Ring paired up with the Nothing smartphone using the Galaxy Wearable app. The app also shows the option to view Energy Score, Sleep and Heart rate data. The option to reset and update the Galaxy Ring’s software is also visible.

There is no detail available on Samsung Galaxy Ring compatibility with iPhones. However, according to media reports, the Galaxy Ring may get the ability to pair with iOS devices but not at launch.