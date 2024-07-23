Vivo V40 series with IP68 rating launching soon in India: What to expect

The Vivo V40 series is expected to launch in India in August. The series will include the Vivo V40 and the V40 Pro. The Vivo V40 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, according to consumer technology news platform 91mobiles. The Vivo V40 and V40 Lite have already launched in Europe and the same specifications are anticipated for the Indian variant. This series is expected to succeed the V30 series, which was introduced in March this year.

The Vivo V40 series is anticipated to be the slimmest phone with a 5,500mAh battery in the segment in India, according to 91mobiles. The devices will feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 2,800 x 1260 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is anticipated to support 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with Adreno 720 GPU. It will boast a new infinity eye camera module. The smartphone will arrive with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, similar to the European variant. Moreover, reportedly, the devices will have cushioning structures for enhanced durability. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Like the baseline model, the Pro model will boast the same battery and IP rating but will have some upgrades to justify the pro moniker. The smartphone is expected to pack Zeiss optics cameras with support for multifocal portraits. The device is anticipated to support 80W fast charging via USB Type-C. Talking about connectivity, it is also expected to arrive with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

The series is anticipated to launch in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey colour options in India with the Ganges Blue being the new addition to the colours offered.

Vivo V40: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78 inches, 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

More From This Section

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP AF

Battery: 5500 mAh

OS: Android 14