Apple likely to launch next-gen iPhone SE in 2025: Expected specs, price

iPhone SE would likely carry on with a single rear camera set up. However, the next-generation model could get a 48MP sensor, instead of the 12MP sensor on the current model

iPhone SE 2022
Representative image: iPhone SE 2022
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation iPhone SE model, which is expected to launch in spring next year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, specification details of the more affordable iPhone model has surfaced online, suggesting that the fourth-generation iPhone SE could bring major upgrades in all spheres.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications

According to the report, the next-generation iPhone SE model would be powered by the A18 chip, which will debut with the iPhone 16 series. This suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could get support for artificial intelligence tools and features coming to iPhones with iOS 18. As per the report, it would either get 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM.

The anticipated iPhone SE is expected to sport a 6.06-inch OLED display panel of 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the next iPhone SE model could drop the circular Touch ID sensor and get a FaceID sensor, similar to the current generation iPhone model. The smartphone would also likely get the USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning connector.  

As for the camera, the iPhone SE is expected to get a single camera set up at the back, similar to the previous generation model but the sensor would likely be a 48-megapixel lens instead of the 12-megapixel on the predecessor.

iPhone SE 4: Expected design

According to media reports the next-generation iPhone SE could get a more modern look with a flat aluminium frame, similar to the iPhone 15. However, it is expected to get a glossy back panel unlike the current generation iPhone model. The iPhone SE could also get the Action Button instead of the Mute Switch similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max model, as Apple is reportedly planning to replace the mute switch with the Action Button on all iPhone models with the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone SE 4: Expected price

Previously, it was reported that Apple could increase the price of the next generation iPhone SE model by up to 10 per cent in the US, compared to the current model. The 10 per cent hike in the launch price of the iPhone SE fourth-generation could see it launch at $469. It is also entirely possible that Apple launches the next iPhone SE model at $429, same as the current generation model.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

