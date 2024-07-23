Apple to use latest chips in all devices to run Apple Intelligence: Report

With the advent of Apple Intelligence, Apple is expected to power all of its upcoming products, including entry level devices such as next generation iPhone SE, standard iPad models, and more with the latest generation chipset.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the next generation iPhone SE model, which is reportedly under the works, will be powered by an A18 chip. A18 chips are expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series models and would likely feature a new neural processing unit (NPU), called Neural Engine by Apple, to run artificial intelligence features. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report also stated that Apple is currently working on a HomePod model that would come with a built-in display. Apple would also likely put the same A18 chip within this. If true, the HomePod with display could be the first Apple Home device to get some of the Apple Intelligence features.

Similarly, the report stated that Apple could update the entry level iPad models and the new generation iPad Mini with the latest chip. Although Appler Intelligence is not coming to older generation devices, all new Apple Products are expected to get the AI treatment in some way or the other.

Why are the latest chips required?

With Apple making its debut on to the AI stage, the company is expected to incorporate AI into all its upcoming devices to take on the rivals such as Samsung, Google and Microsoft. However, Apple’s new AI features, which it calls Apple Intelligence, require specific hardware to function correctly.

More From This Section

During a talk show at the Apple’s annual developers conference, Apple’s software engineering chief, Craig Federighi explained the company’s decision to limit Apple Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro models in the current iPhone line-up. He said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which features a 16-core Neural engine. It is this section of the processor that is tasked with handling AI workloads. Compared to the Neural engine on the A16 bionic chip, which powers the vanilla iPhone 15 models, A17 Pro offers more processing power.