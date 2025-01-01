Samsung Galaxy S25 series: One UI 7 may feature Gemini Live on lock screen

Samsung is reportedly planning a deeper integration of Google Gemini AI on its Galaxy smartphones with the new Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface. According to a report by Android Authority, Gemini's conversational mode, Gemini Live, will have a new interface on One UI 7-powered smartphones, utilising the new Now Bar on the lock screen.

Samsung has introduced a new Now Bar feature with its One UI 7 that essentially works like a lock screen widget offering access to personalised actions and most used apps. As per the report, this Now Bar on the lock screen will also offer controls for Gemini's Live feature that offers a human-like conversational experience with the Google AI chatbot. The report stated that Gemini Live could adopt a new notification interface on the Now Bar with "phone-call-style controls," allowing users to end or pause ongoing conversations with Gemini Live directly on the lock screen.

In addition to Gemini Live on Now Bar, Samsung is also said to be working on new Gemini Extensions for native Galaxy apps. It will likely allow the Gemini AI assistant on Samsung smartphones to perform functions within native apps like Samsung Calendar, Samsung Reminder, Samsung Notes, Samsung Clock and more. Samsung is also expected to allow users to switch the default digital assistant to Google Gemini from the native Bixby assistant.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Samsung could team up with Google to offer Gemini Advanced subscriptions for no additional cost on the purchase of a Galaxy S25 series smartphone. According to the report, the base Galaxy S25 could get three months of Gemini Advanced subscription for no additional cost, while the Plus and the Ultra models could get access to Gemini Advanced for six months and one year respectively.