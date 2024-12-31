Samsung may bundle Google's Gemini Advance with Galaxy S25 series: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to partner with Google to bring advanced Gemini AI features to its next Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones. According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung could team up with Google to offer Gemini Advanced subscriptions for no additional cost on the purchase of a Galaxy S25 series smartphone. Currently, Google offers complimentary subscription to Gemini Advanced AI features exclusively with Pixel smartphones.

According to the report, the latest beta version of the Google app on Android has lines of code suggesting that upcoming Samsung smartphones could get access to a free Gemini Advanced trial subscription. The code mentions three separate trial durations which could correspond to the different models in the Galaxy S25 series. The base Galaxy S25 could get three months of Gemini Advanced subscription for no additional cost, while the Plus and the Ultra models could get access to Gemini Advanced for six months and one year respectively.

Samsung collaborated with Google this year to offer exclusive access to the gesture-driven Circle to Search feature on its Galaxy S24 series smartphones. The feature remained exclusive to Samsung and Google Pixel devices for several months before it rolled out to smartphones from other brands. It is likely that Samsung may take the same route in 2025 with a no-cost Gemini Advanced trial subscription on its next-generation Galaxy S-series flagships.

Apart from Google Gemini features, Samsung is also set to offer new AI tools to its next flagships with the Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface. This includes improved writing tools, call transcription during recording, personalised notifications, and more.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: What to expect

Samsung is expected to introduce its Galaxy S25 series smartphones at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, speculated to take place on January 22, 2025. The series, including the flagship Ultra and base Galaxy S25 models, is anticipated to feature upgrades in performance, design, and display. Below are the details-

Galaxy S25 Ultra:

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to adopt a flat-frame design with rounded edges, deviating from the angular, Note-inspired design of its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite processor, promising significant performance gains. A new 16GB RAM option is also anticipated, marking an upgrade from the current 12GB maximum available in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Camera improvements are another highlight, with reports suggesting the addition of a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (possibly the Samsung JN3 sensor) to replace the 12MP sensor used in the S24 Ultra. Additionally, the device may feature second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor, which could enhance display durability while providing improved anti-reflective properties.

Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus

The standard Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models are expected to see minor design refinements, including brighter displays with slimmer bezels. Both models are likely to benefit from a significant performance boost, with reports suggesting they could also be powered by the Snapdragon eight Elite chipset. This move may stem from reduced production yields of Samsung's Exynos processors.