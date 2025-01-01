Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 18.3 and onwards, Apple to introduce these new features to iPhones

iOS 18.3 and onwards, Apple to introduce these new features to iPhones

Apple is expected to add new Apple Intelligence features, including more advanced capabilities for Siri, with upcoming iOS updates

iOS 18
iOS 18
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has been adding several new features to iPhones with subsequent iOS updates, including new Apple Intelligence features to eligible models. This trend will likely continue in 2025.
 
The company added more advanced AI tools with its iOS 18.2 update in December 2024, such as image generation tools and OpenAI's ChatGPT integration across the system. However, there is more to come with upcoming updates. This includes advanced capabilities for the digital assistant Siri, Priority Notifications, and more. Here is everything new Apple is expected to add to iPhones with iOS 18 updates in 2025-

Upcoming iOS features in 2025

Siri
 
Apple introduced a new interface for the digital assistant Siri on the iPhone with iOS 18. Siri also has the ability to send user requests to OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot if required. However, Apple has already confirmed that Siri will get smarter with future updates. Some of these features, such as more control over apps, personal context understanding and onscreen awareness, are expected to arrive on eligible iPhone models with the iOS 18.4 update in April.
  • App actions: Soon, Siri will be able to perform actions within apps, without requiring the user to open that specific app. The feature will not only work with native apps but also with select third-party apps.
  • Personal context understanding: Siri will make use of Apple Intelligence and access to in-app information to offer more personalised responses to users.
  • Onscreen awareness: Siri will get the ability to understand what is on the display of the iPhone to offer better assistance.
Priority Notifications
 
Apple Intelligence has already enabled the Notification Summary feature on iPhones. With future updates, it will also be able to stack up notifications that may require quick attention by the user. This should further improve notification management on iPhones..

Also Read

Apple iPhone 17 series to bring 'ProMotion' tech to vanilla models: Report

Apple discontinues iPhone 14, iPhone SE in EU as USB-C becomes mandatory

Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales brings deals on iPhones, iPads, Macs, more

Tech recap 2024: Samsung, Google lead advancements in gen-AI; Apple follows

Apple's India growth soars, to become Apple's 3rd-largest market by 2026

New Image Playground features
 
With iOS 18.2 in December 2024, Apple added a new tool for generating images using text input or existing images from the Photos app. Image Playground is integrated within native apps like Messages, Freeform, and Keynote; it is also available as a standalone app.
 
With upcoming iOS updates, Apple will likely improve its image generation capabilities with more styles. Currently, the feature only lets users generate images in two styles: Animation and Illustration. A third "Sketch" style is expected to be added soon.
 
New Emojis 
 
While Apple has already introduced the Apple Intelligence-powered Genmoji tool for generating personalised emojis, it is still expected to add new standard emojis with the iOS 18.3 update.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prep for Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyan to NISAR: What's in Isro's kitty for 2025

WhatsApp Pay: What is it, how to enable it, competitors in India, and more

Flipkart 'Big Bachat Days' sale: Deals and offers on iPhones, Pixels, more

AI, Elon Musk and Donald Trump add up to a turbulent 2025 for technology

Emerging tech to drive India's job market with 20% growth in 2025: Report

Topics :Apple Apple iOSiPhoneTechnology

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story