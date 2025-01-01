Next OnePlus Watch to get ECG and more health features: What to expect

China's OnePlus is reportedly working on new advanced health features for the third-generation OnePlus Watch. According to a report by Android Authority, OnePlus could introduce Electrocardiogram (ECG), skin temperature measurement and more features with the new OnePlus smartwatch. The report also states that there may be a "OnePlus Watch 3 Pro" in the works.

OnePlus Watch 3: Expected health features

According to the report, new health features have appeared on the latest OnePlus OHealth app version, even though the existing OnePlus smartwatches lack the required sensors. This includes the option to "record, store, and display your ECG data" along with the detection of "sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation." This suggests that a new smartwatch is likely in the works which will have the sensors required to collect such data.

Apart from ECG, there is also a new option to measure "wrist temperature" while wearing the smartwatch overnight. While the current-generation OnePlus Watch 2 lacks any kind of skin temperature sensor, the next-generation watch may come equipped with one.

There is also a new "60-second check-up" feature, which according to the report, can scan four major health risks: heart health, vascular elasticity, body temperature changes, and sleep apnea. This feature will require seven health metrics including ECG, vascular age, heart rate, blood oxygen, pressure, wrist temperature and sleep.

OnePlus Watch 3: What to expect

According to the report, the new OnePlus OHealth app now mentions "OnePlus Watch 3", as well as "OnePlus Watch 3 Pro" among the list of supported devices. This suggests that the Chinese electronic brand is planning on expanding its smartwatch portfolio with a new Pro model.

While there is not much information available on the Watch 3 Pro model, the Watch 3 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip coupled with 2GB RAM. It will also likely come with 32GB of built-in storage.

OnePlus Watch 2 launched in March 2024. The company may launch the next-generation smartwatch around the same time this year.