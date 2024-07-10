Samsung Galaxy Unpacked at 6:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect and more

Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event later in the evening today, on July 10, where it is set to announce a range of products and its next wave of artificial intelligence features under its Galaxy AI platform. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable smartphones are expected to be the highlight of the event, Samsung also has ecosystem devices in store, including its new fitness tracking wearable, the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Here is everything you need to know: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where to watch in India Samsung is set to host the Galaxy Unpacked on June 10 in Paris, France. The in-person event will start at 3 pm (CEST) and it will be livestreamed online for a global audience. In India, the event livestream will kick off at 6:30 pm and will be available on Samsung India website, Samsung newsroom, and Samsung official YouTube channel. You can watch the livestream through the video embedded towards the end of this article. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Galaxy AI

Earlier this year, Samsung had confirmed that a “further optimised” version of the Galaxy AI will be available with the upcoming foldable devices. The company also stated that its “Live Translate” feature that uses on-device AI to translate phone calls in real-time will be expanding to third-party app dialers such as WhatsApp. Samsung in the blogpost confirming the expansion of the feature also stated that the entire processing of real-time call translation for third-party apps will take place on-device, similar to how it works with Samsung’s native call dialler. More on this and next wave of Galaxy AI features are expected from today’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

In the foldable line, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones. Both of these devices are expected to feature AI-powered features specifically designed for the foldable form factor. Moreover, there will be season upgrades with regard to design, display, processor, protection, battery, and more.

Starting with a book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the device is expected to sport a 7.6-inch bendable AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Other notable updates may include a new frame design and material, possibly titanium. The Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage space.

Similar to the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get a flat frame design with colour coordinated metallic rings around the rear cameras. The flip-style smartphone is expected to get a bigger capacity battery, compared to the current generation model, however, it is expected to be a minor specification bump. Additionally, Samsung's upcoming flip phone is expected to feature a dual-screen translation mode with real-time text translation between the outer and the inner display.

Galaxy Watch 7 series and Watch Ultra

In the Watch 7 series, Samsung is anticipated to introduce two models – a baseline model and an Ultra model. While both are expected to pack similar features, including AI features, the Ultra model is expected to be a more rugged offering with a titanium case, square shaped dial, and sapphire glass protection on the display. Moreover, the Ultra model is expected to sport a bigger display of 3,000 nits peak brightness and a lasting battery of up to 100 hours on-battery time.

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices will feature a new BioActive sensor for improved health insights. According to the company, its new-gen BioActive sensor will enable advanced predictive and preventative wellness features in addition to improved health metric measurements. Samsung has also said that the upcoming Galaxy Watch will bring more “sophisticated and intelligent health and wellness tools” suggesting Galaxy AI integration into the Galaxy Health app.

Galaxy Buds 3 series

Samsung is reportedly planning to completely overhaul the design of its wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds 3 series. According to media reports, the series will feature a standard and a pro model, both of which will feature a stem design instead of the pod design. Samsung is likely to adopt the new design to improve the microphone quality as mics placed on the stem offers closer proximity to the mouth and even better directional voice reception. In addition to the buds, the case will go through a redesign too. According to reports, the Galaxy Buds 3 series will get a rectangular design with a transparent lid that will sport the Samsung branding.

Galaxy Ring

Announced earlier this year, the Galaxy Ring is anticipated to officially launch at the Unpacked event. Samsung has already confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Ring will be offered in black, gold and silver colours and in nine different sizes. The battery capacity of each ring will be determined by its size and would likely be in the range of 17mAh to 22mAh.

Additionally, media reports suggest that the Galaxy Ring will get a buds like case for charging. Although the company has not revealed much about the health related features, the Galaxy Ring is expected to complement the Galaxy Watch to offer more insights into the user’s health in addition to collective health measurement. The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to feature a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring feature, electrocardiogram (ECG) functions and a few physical activity trackers, similar to the Galaxy Watch.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy Ring is anticipated to be priced in the similar price bracket as the standard Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Livestream