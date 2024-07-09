Tech wrap Jul 09: Redmi 13 5G, iOS 18 dev beta 3, ASUS Vivobook S 15, more

Xiaomi launches Redmi 13 5G, Buds 5C, RVC X10, and more

China’s Xiaomi on July 9 launched a range of products in India as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary in the country. The new entrants include Redmi 13 5G smartphones, Redmi Buds 5C wireless earphones, RVC X10 robot vacuum cleaner, and Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh and Power Bank 4i 10000mAh power banks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OS 18 developer beta 3: What is new in Apple's platform update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 18 developer beta 3 to eligible iPhone models. The platform update brings several new features, including new dark mode icons, select option in Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more. Moreover, it is the first iOS 18 beta version with reference to Apple Intelligence, according to consumer technology news website MacRumors.

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS on July 9 debuted its inaugural laptop based on Microsoft Copilot+ platform, the Vivobook S 15. The laptop is based on Windows 11 on ARM platform that Microsoft recently refreshed by introducing a range of artificial intelligence features that are collectively called Copilot+. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling artificial intelligence workloads, the laptop is capable of running AI features that are exclusive to the Copilot+ platform.

More From This Section

Swiss PC accessories maker Logitech on July 9 launched in India the G515 Lightspeed TKL wireless gaming keyboard. Logitech said the G515 has been built with a layer of sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps to ensure optimal comfort, while maintaining a cleaner and a modern look.

Expanding its Alexa-enabled smart device portfolio, Amazon on July 9 launched the Echo Spot smart alarm clock that doubles up as a wireless speaker. Launched globally, the Amazon Echo Spot will be available in select markets, including the US, starting at Prime Day on July 21. Priced at $79.9, the device features a semi-spherical design with a front firing speaker underneath a half-circle tinted glass covered touchscreen. Although the company has not confirmed the availability of the Echo Spot in India, it is expected to launch in the region soon.

Microsoft has launched its Xbox TV app on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, making Xbox Cloud gaming accessible on Amazon’s media streaming devices. For users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, this is a new way to stream titles on compatible Fire TV devices. The app was announced by Microsoft last month.

Apple had introduced artificial intelligence-powered features, collectively called Apple Intelligence, at its annual developer-focused event (WWDC) in June. The first wave of these features are set to debut later this year on iPhone, Macs, and iPads with next-generation platform updates. Later on, the Apple Intelligence is anticipated to expand to more ecosystem devices, including HomePods. However, Bloomberg has reported that instead of HomePod, Apple could launch the first home device with Apple intelligence support in the form of a table-top robot.

Samsung could expand its Galaxy AI-powered “Live Translate” feature to WhatsApp. Recently, the South Korean electronics maker announced that this feature will support third-party applications soon. Now, reports suggest that the support apps could include Meta’s instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp. If it comes true, Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of artificial intelligence features, will power real-time translations on WhatsApp.

Microsoft intends to offer Apple's iOS-based devices to its employees in China to access authentication apps, a company spokesperson said on Monday, citing absence of Google's Android services in the country.