Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp banned over 7 million accounts in November over policy violation

WhatsApp banned over 7 million accounts in November over policy violation

WhatsApp in a statement said it had received eight orders from India's GAC and all orders were complied with. GAC was formed in February last year to address concerns related to social media platforms

WhatsApp
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp banned more than 7.1 million user accounts in the month of November 2023. In its India Monthly Report published on January 1, WhatsApp disclosed that 7,196,000 accounts were banned between November 1 and November 30. Of these, 1,954,000 were banned proactively, before they were reported by users.

The monthly report stated that a total of 8,841 user reports were filed with the grievance officer, out of which 4,613 were raised to ban accounts. WhatsApp said it had received eight orders from India’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) and it had complied with all orders. GAC was formed in February last year by the Ministry of State for Electronics and Information Technology to address concerns related to social media platforms.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp tests Apple SharePlay-like music sharing in video calls: Report

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


WhatsApp said that it uses its prevention and detection methods in case of violation of WhatsApp’s Terms and Services, and acts on orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee as part of their grievance mechanisms. In addition to responding to and taking actions on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp said, it deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. WhatsApp said its detection for abuse operates at three stages – at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback in the form of reports and blocks. After an account is reported, a team of analysts evaluates these cases and suggests necessary actions.

In November last year, WhatsApp launched a ‘Check the Facts’ safety campaign to create awareness around the safety tools and features available on the platform, aiming to curb the spread of misinformation. The campaign highlighted the built-in features such as block and report tools, forward labels on messages so that the user can spot and act on misinformation and prevent its circulation.

Also Read

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

Here is the reason WhatsApp banned over 7.4 million accounts in August

JNU bans protests on campus, students flouting restrictions may be expelled

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

Samsung aims to replicate human vision by integrating AI in camera sensors

AI-powered deepfakes rise in 2023; concerns of its impact on privacy

Deepfakes a problematic issue for conducting safe, fair polls: MoS IT

Google settles $5 bn lawsuit over tracking people using 'incognito mode'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp Encryption WhatsApp featuresSocial media appsGAC

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story