Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

In the Apple Days Sale, Vijay Sales is offering discounts on select iPhones, iPads, and MacBook models. Below are the details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour line
BS Tech New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days Sale in which the Consumer electronics chain is offering discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonus on a range of Apple products. The sale kicked off on December 31, 2023 and it is valid until January 7, 2024. The sale offers are applicable on select iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Watches, and AirPods. Below are the details:

iPhone

The base model of the iPhone 15, launched at Rs 79,900, is available at a discounted price of Rs 70,990. Additionally, there is a bank offer available on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards in which consumers can avail cashback of up to Rs 4,000. This brings down the effective cost of the iPhone 15 to Rs 66,990. Below are the offer details on other models:

iPhone 15 Plus
Sale Price: Rs 79,820
Bank Discount: Rs 4,000
Effective Price: Rs 75,820

iPhone 15 Pro
Sale Price: Rs 125,900
Bank Discount: Rs 3,000
Effective Price: Rs 122,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Sale Price: Rs 149,240
Bank Discount: Rs 3,000
Effective Price: Rs 146,240


iPhone 13

Sale Price: Rs 51,820
Bank Discount: Rs 1,000
Effective Price: Rs 50,820

iPad

The base variant of the iPad 9th Gen, launched at Rs 30,900, is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,900 – including HDFC bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. Likewise, the base variant of the iPad Pro is available for Rs 79,900 – including the bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC bank cards.

iPad 9th Gen
Sale Price: Rs 29,900
Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
Effective Price: Rs 27,900

iPad 10th Gen
Sale Price: Rs 36,430
Bank Discount: Rs 3,000
Effective Price: Rs 33,430

iPad Air 5th Gen
Sale Price: Rs 54,680
Bank Discount: Rs 4,000
Effective Price: Rs 50,680

iPad Pro
Sale Price: Rs 83,900
Bank Discount: Rs 4,000
Effective Price: Rs 79,900

MacBook

The MacBook Air with M1 chip is available at an effective price of Rs 74,900, including bank discounts of up to Rs 5000 on HDFC cards. The latest MacBook Pro model with M3 chip, launched at Rs 169,900 onwards, is available at Rs 152,910. Together with a bank discount of up to Rs 5000, the M3-powered MacBook Pro M3 is available at Rs 147,910.

MacBook Air M1
Sale Price: Rs 79,900
Bank Discount: Rs 5,000
Effective Price: Rs 74,900

MacBook Air M2
Sale Price: Rs 101,960
Bank Discount: Rs 5,000
Effective Price: Rs 96,960

MacBook Pro M2
Sale Price: Rs 115,270
Bank Discount: Rs 5,000
Effective Price: Rs 110,270

MacBook Pro M3
Sale Price: Rs 152,910
Bank Discount: Rs 5,000
Effective Price: Rs 147,910

MacBook Pro M3 Pro
Sale Price: Rs 179,910
Bank Discount: Rs 5,000
Effective Price: Rs 174,910

MacBook Pro M3 Max
Sale Price: Rs 287,910
Bank Discount: Rs 5,000
Effective Price: Rs 282,910

Watch Series

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is available for as low as Rs 25,690, including a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. The latest Apple Watch Series 9, launched at Rs 41,900, is available at a discounted price of Rs 36,310 – including discount of up to Rs 2,500 on HDFC cards.

Apple Watch Series 9
Sale Price: Rs 38,810
Bank Discount: Rs 2,500
Effective Price: Rs 36,310

Apple Watch Series 8
Sale Price: Rs 33,620
Bank Discount: Rs 1,000
Effective Price: Rs 32,620

Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)
Sale Price: Rs 27,690
Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
Effective Price: Rs 25,690

AirPods

The AirPods Pro (second generation) are available at an effective price of Rs 18,990, including Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

