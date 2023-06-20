Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US

iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US

The Bonnaroo organisers also used Twitter to spread the word, saying, "Let's work as a team to resolve this!"

IANS San Francisco
iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

iPhone Crash Detection feature caused chaos on the first day of the Bonnaroo festival in the US on June 15 by placing multiple accidental 911 (emergency services number) calls.

Bonnaroo is a four-day music and art festival.

According to Manchester police, the calls were caused by a malfunction with iPhone's feature, which automatically alerts the police if the phone detects a crash, reports New York Post.

"Bonnaroo Guests: MPD (Manchester police department) has responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo. It's likely that these calls are a result of 'Crash Detection Mode', a new feature on Apple iPhones. Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes," Manchester Police tweeted.

According to Apple, when users' iPhone detects a severe car crash, it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds, unless they cancel.

The Bonnaroo organisers also used Twitter to spread the word, saying, "Let's work as a team to resolve this!"

They then demonstrated how to disable "Crash Detection Mode" in the iPhone settings.

"You can take action by going Settings>Emergency SOS and deactivating the 'crash' feature," the team tweeted.

However, no crashes were reported during the four-day music festival.

In January, false alarms by the iPhone Crash Detection feature caused problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas getting more emergency call-outs than usual because of the automated calls.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Also Read

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Apple's 2024 product roadmap may not include iPhone SE 4, says analyst

Tech giant Apple might launch affordable iPhone SE 4 in 2023: Report

Apple may introduce high-end iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024 along with iPhone 16

Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for biz functions: Report

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR to $15.8 bn by 2030: Report

iPhone 15 may come with improved performance and lower battery consumption

Google scouts for suppliers to move some Pixel production to India

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Topics :Apple iPhoneiPhone 911 call updatecar crash

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story