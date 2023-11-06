Samsung announces ISOCELL GNK image sensor with improved dynamic range

Samsung has announced its latest image sensor, ISOCELL GNK, with the ability to produce images with a dynamic range of up to 102dB. The 50 MP camera sensor retains the 1/1.3" sensor format and the 1.2-micron pixel size of its predecessor-ISOCELL GN1, but boasts an improved dynamic range with three different ISO modes.

The ISOCELL GNK has the capability of capturing 14-bit RAW images in Pro mode. The Dual Pixel Pro auto-focus present on the sensor can quickly focus on moving objects whenever they are in the frame by comparing the phase difference in both the top and bottom, and the left and right directions.

For videography, GNK can record 8K resolution videos at 30fps, 4K videos at 120fps and FHD videos at 240fps. It will also support Autofocus in addition to HDR video in FHD mode.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the specific devices that will pack the ISOCELL GNK sensor, but according to media reports, the upcoming Galaxy smartphones scheduled for early next year can be the first devices to feature the newly launched sensor.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samsung is working with chipmakers Qualcomm and AMD to develop FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) software for Galaxy devices. According to a report on Android Authority, all three companies are working on the FSR technology that would bring upscaling and frame generation techniques to boost frame rates in supported games on upcoming Galaxy smartphones. The report also stated that FSR software, along with ray tracing technology, may make way for PC-grade gaming on Samsung's upcoming S-series flagship devices.