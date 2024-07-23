Samsung goes with Google Messages for Galaxy smartphones: Check the reason

In a move to give precedence to Google Messages over its own messaging app, Samsung has reportedly announced that it will not pre-install Samsung Messages on Galaxy devices. The South Korean electronics maker has already phased out the app in some regions. The company had discontinued its messaging app with Galaxy S22 series in 2022 after offering it on Galaxy smartphones over the years. This also coincided with Google’s Rich Communication Services being promoted. Samsung Messages do not support RCS but Google Messages does. Additionally, Google Messages was made the default SMS/RCS app on Galaxy devices by Samsung in 2022 but Samsung had pre-installed its own app to offer the option to users to use it.

Now, according to 9to5Google Samsung will no longer pre-install Samsung Messages on Galaxy phones starting with Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6. This was reportedly informed to users by Samsung through a notice found in the Samsung Members app. It is not certain, if this will apply to all devices globally according to reports Samsung Messages was not pre-installed on Galaxy Z Fold in the US. It is possible that Samsung Messages is pre-installed on devices sold outside the US in addition to Google Messages.

As RCS compatibility gets implemented on iPhones in the upcoming months, Samsung is continuing to push for Google Messages instead of Samsung Messages on their devices. It should be noted that RCS chat features will be available only in Google’s product.

RCS has reportedly been enabled by default on Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the Google Messages app for some users and Samsung Messages app is available for download through the Galaxy Store but some features will be excluded according to Samsung.