Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Tesla to have humanoid robots for internal use by next year: Elon Musk

Tesla to have humanoid robots for internal use by next year: Elon Musk

Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025

Elon Musk, Tesla
Tesla will have the robots in high production for other companies' use "hopefully" in 2026: Elon Musk | File Photo
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tesla will have humanoid robots in low production for the company's internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced that the rollout would be by the end of 2024.
 
The company will have the robots in high production for other companies' use "hopefully" in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.
 
Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics.
 
Several companies are betting on them to meet potential labor shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious in industries such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.
 
Musk has a history of failing to fulfill bold promises to Wall Street. In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020.
 

More From This Section

AI advances fuel rise in child abuse deepfakes, UK safety watchdog warns

Tech wrap Jul 22: Google Play Store, Meta Quest, OPPO K12x, iOS 17.6, more

Soon, WhatsApp could let you sign in using username on web client: Details

Gamma PS1 game emulator app for Apple iPhone gets more features: What's new

Nvidia preparing variant of new flagship AI chip for Chinese market

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm's facility.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Musk's AI fashion show: World leaders, tech titans strut the runway. WATCH

Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Premium

Martian dream vs reality

New SpaceX spaceship to remove International Space Station; check details

'I am sick': US President Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Topics :Elon MuskElon Musk TeslaTesla Elon MuskElon Musk on artificial intelligence

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story