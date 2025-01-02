Samsung Good Lock coming to Play Store, and more regions with One UI 7

Samsung has announced that its Good Lock app is coming to the Google Play Store, and will be available in all regions with the release of the company's Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface. Samsung Good Lock is a tool that allows deep customisation of a Samsung smartphone's user interface without any need for rooting the device.

Although Good Lock is already available for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, it is limited to select regions and only available through the Galaxy Store. However, the South Korean technology giant, in a community post, has stated, "Starting with One UI 7.0 Good Lock, Good Lock can be downloaded from the Play Store as well as the Galaxy Store, and Good Lock can be used in all countries."

Good Lock is essentially a software suite that allows users to customise various aspects of Samsung's One UI. Good Lock uses modules that can be used to customise different aspects of the UI. For example, the LockStar module can be used to customise the lock screen, the Home Up module can be used for the home screen, apps screen, share menu, and more. There are also modules for customising gesture controls and forcing any app to run on the cover screen of a foldable device.

Apart from expanding the availability of the tool, Samsung is also redesigning the Good Lock app. Samsung said that the new version will have a fresh interface for more convenience. The new interface will include filters for finding specific modules and a new "My Page," which will allow users to manage their customisation options.

Samsung is set to officially release One UI 7 with the anticipated Galaxy S25 series, expected to launch on January 22.