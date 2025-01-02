POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9 with these specifications: Check details

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has unveiled more details about its upcoming X7 series smartphones. Set to launch in India on January 9, the POCO X7 series encompasses two models: POCO X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that the smartphones will be sold in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here are the details-

POCO X7 series: Details

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), POCO India has revealed that the POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra System-on-Chip. The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be the "most powerful" among phones priced under Rs 30,000.

The company has also revealed that the Indian variant of the X7 Pro 5G smartphone will come equipped with a 6550mAh carbon silicon battery. Battery capacity on the Indian model is significantly higher than the global variant of the X7 Pro, which has been confirmed to come with a 6000mAh battery.

The global X handle of POCO has announced that the Pro model will be available in an "Iron Man Edition" as well. However, there is no confirmation about its availability in the Indian market.

POCO X7 series: Expected specifications

POCO X7 Pro 5G-

Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 6550 mAh

Charging: 90W wired

Poco X7 5G-