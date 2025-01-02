Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 14 Pro series camera features revealed: Expected specs, more details

Realme 14 Pro series camera features revealed: Expected specs, more details

Set to launch in India soon, the Realme 14 Pro series is expected to include two models- Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus

Realme 14 Pro series 5G
Realme 14 Pro series 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Realme has revealed camera details about the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series 5G smartphones. Set to launch in India soon, the upcoming models in its 14 Pro series would feature a triple-reflection periscope camera, which the company said will be the first in the segment. Additionally, the smartphone will also get a unique triple-flash system at the back.
 
The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to include two models—Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus—although media reports suggest the possibility of a third model, the Realme 14 Pro Lite. The company has already confirmed that the 14 Pro series smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
 
Realme 14 Pro series: Camera details
 
Realme said that a model of the 14 Pro series will come equipped with a triple-reflection periscope telephoto lens system on a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation. According to the company, this will enable 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom and digital zooming up to 120X. Additionally, this new design for the telephoto lens will reduce the weight of the camera while improving the light intake.

Also Read

Tech wrap Dec 18: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Realme 14x 5G, JioTag Go, more

Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection launched: Check price, specs, and more

Realme 14x 5G launches on December 18, goes on sale at 12 pm: Details here

Tech wrap Dec 11: ChatGPT Canvas, Realme 14x 5G launch, Insta trial reels

Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection to be launched on Dec 18: What to expect

In addition to the new periscopic telephoto camera, the smartphone will get a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus. The Realme 14 Pro Series will also introduce a "MagicGlow Triple Flash system," that the company said will allow users to adjust the brightness and colour temperature.
 
The devices will feature AI-powered imaging enhancements, including the AI Ultra Clarity feature, which can upscale low-resolution photos into higher-quality images. Other AI features include the AI HyperRAW Algorithm for advanced HDR processing, and an AI Snap Mode for capturing fast-moving subjects.
 
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Expected specifications
 
Realme 14 Pro Plus
  • Display: 6.74 inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
Realme 14 Pro
  • Display: 6.74 inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CES 2025: LG to introduce on-device AI features with upcoming Gram laptops

AI Agents: What are they and why technology industry is excited about them

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9 with these specifications: Check details

Tech wrap Jan 1: WhatsApp Pay, Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: One UI 7 may feature Gemini Live on lock screen

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story