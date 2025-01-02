Realme 14 Pro series camera features revealed: Expected specs, more details

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has revealed camera details about the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series 5G smartphones. Set to launch in India soon, the upcoming models in its 14 Pro series would feature a triple-reflection periscope camera, which the company said will be the first in the segment. Additionally, the smartphone will also get a unique triple-flash system at the back.

The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to include two models—Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus—although media reports suggest the possibility of a third model, the Realme 14 Pro Lite. The company has already confirmed that the 14 Pro series smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

Realme 14 Pro series: Camera details

Realme said that a model of the 14 Pro series will come equipped with a triple-reflection periscope telephoto lens system on a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation. According to the company, this will enable 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom and digital zooming up to 120X. Additionally, this new design for the telephoto lens will reduce the weight of the camera while improving the light intake.

In addition to the new periscopic telephoto camera, the smartphone will get a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus. The Realme 14 Pro Series will also introduce a "MagicGlow Triple Flash system," that the company said will allow users to adjust the brightness and colour temperature.

The devices will feature AI-powered imaging enhancements, including the AI Ultra Clarity feature, which can upscale low-resolution photos into higher-quality images. Other AI features include the AI HyperRAW Algorithm for advanced HDR processing, and an AI Snap Mode for capturing fast-moving subjects.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Expected specifications

Realme 14 Pro Plus

Display: 6.74 inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Realme 14 Pro