Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Korean electronics major Samsung's laptop production at a Noida plant is targeted at meeting the requirements of the Indian market for now, sources aware of the development said.

Expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, the electronics major recently started producing laptops at a Noida factory. Samsung has been manufacturing feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets in India till now.

"The laptop production being done at a Noida factory is to meet the requirements of the Indian market only at present," a source told PTI.

An email query sent to Samsung did not elicit any reply.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after a meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park, and Samsung Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun, on Saturday said that "Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation." Samsung was one of the first global electronics companies to set up a manufacturing facility in India in 1996.