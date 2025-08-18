Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Samsung was one of the first global electronics companies to set up a manufacturing facility in India in 1996

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
"The laptop production being done at a Noida factory is to meet the requirements of the Indian market only at present," a source told PTI.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Korean electronics major Samsung's laptop production at a Noida plant is targeted at meeting the requirements of the Indian market for now, sources aware of the development said. 
Expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, the electronics major recently started producing laptops at a Noida factory. Samsung has been manufacturing feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets in India till now. 
An email query sent to Samsung did not elicit any reply. 
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after a meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park, and Samsung Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun, on Saturday said that "Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation." Samsung was one of the first global electronics companies to set up a manufacturing facility in India in 1996. 
Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh, last year, had shared that the company has started preparation for manufacturing laptops in India. 
Globally, Samsung has its second-largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India and it is the second-largest exporter of handsets from the country after Apple. 
While Samsung is the second largest smartphone player in India, both in terms of value and volume share as per a Counterpoint Research report, the company is yet to make its mark in the laptop segment. 
Samsung is also the second-largest player in the tablet PC segment, with a 15 per cent share, according to the CyberMedia Research report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SamsungnoidaLaptopsIndian market

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

