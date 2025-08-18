Home / Technology / Tech News / Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Lava will launch its first gaming-focused smartphone, the Play Ultra 5G, in India on August 20. Expected specs include Dimensity 7300 chip, 64MP AI Matrix camera, and 120Hz AMOLED display

Lava Play Ultra 5G
Lava Play Ultra 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lava will launch the Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone in India on August 20. Teased on the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the device will mark Lava’s entry into the gaming smartphone segment. Images shared online point to a distinct design with a large camera module and dual colour options.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: What to expect

The Play Ultra 5G is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the rear, leaked images show a large square camera island with “64MP AI Matrix Camera” branding, likely using the Sony IMX682 sensor. The front is expected to sport a punch-hole design. The phone is rumoured to arrive in dark blue and white colour variants, with a glass back panel and Lava 5G branding.

Performance and gaming features

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster read/write speeds. Lava is also expected to introduce a Gameboost Mode optimised for smoother performance. Additional features may include dual stereo speakers and dual microphones with noise cancellation. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also tipped to be part of the package, something increasingly rare in this segment. 

Cameras and battery

On the optics side, the Play Ultra 5G could ship with a 64MP AI Matrix primary sensor alongside supporting lenses. For power, it is rumoured to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Price and availability

Although Lava has yet to confirm pricing, reports suggest the Play Ultra 5G could be positioned under Rs 20,000, placing it in direct competition with brands like iQOO and Realme in the mid-range gaming phone market. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Expected specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • Display: 6.67-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Storage type: UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 64MP (Sony IMX682) + 2MP depth
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google fined $36 mn for anticompetitive deals with top Australian telcos

These SIM card-sized SSDs from China promise big storage in a tiny package

Google tests iPhone-like full-screen calling cards on Phone app for Android

BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

HTC debuts AI-powered Vive Eagle smart glasses to rival Meta, Google, more

Topics :Tech NewsLatest Technology NewsLava smartphonesLavaIndian smartphoneIndian smartphone market

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story