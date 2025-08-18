Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Lava will launch the Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone in India on August 20. Teased on the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the device will mark Lava’s entry into the gaming smartphone segment. Images shared online point to a distinct design with a large camera module and dual colour options.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: What to expect

The Play Ultra 5G is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the rear, leaked images show a large square camera island with “64MP AI Matrix Camera” branding, likely using the Sony IMX682 sensor. The front is expected to sport a punch-hole design. The phone is rumoured to arrive in dark blue and white colour variants, with a glass back panel and Lava 5G branding.

Performance and gaming features ALSO READ: HTC debuts AI-powered Vive Eagle smart glasses to rival Meta, Google, more The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster read/write speeds. Lava is also expected to introduce a Gameboost Mode optimised for smoother performance. Additional features may include dual stereo speakers and dual microphones with noise cancellation. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also tipped to be part of the package, something increasingly rare in this segment. Cameras and battery On the optics side, the Play Ultra 5G could ship with a 64MP AI Matrix primary sensor alongside supporting lenses. For power, it is rumoured to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.