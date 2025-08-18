WhatsApp rolls out schedule calls, raise hand reaction features: What's new

With features like these in place, it appears that the instant messaging platform is gearing up to compete with video communication platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more. So far, WhatsApp was well-suited for personal and group calls. After this update, it can be used for holding virtual meetings and even online classes.

Notably, WhatsApp allows up to 32 users to be connected on a video call at once.

Related development

In other news, WhatsApp has begun experimenting with an AI-based Writing Help Assistant that lets users polish their messages before sending. WABetaInfo reported that the tool, now available to some Android testers through the 2.25.23.7 beta release, is built to enhance grammar, structure, and tone while ensuring chats remain private and encrypted.