WhatsApp rolls out schedule calls, raise hand reaction features: What's new

WhatsApp has started rolling out calling-related features aimed at bridging work and personal use. The new features include call scheduling, in-call raise hand reaction, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has released three new features to bridge the gap between personal calls and video call meetings. Now, WhatsApp users will be able to schedule calls in advance, interact during calls by raising hands or reacting, and get an improved call management feature. This is a global update and has started rolling out gradually. However, due to the gradual rollout, it is possible that it may take some time for WhatsApp users to get access to these features.

Calling on WhatsApp: What is new

  • Scheduled calls: Users can now pre-plan group calls, inviting individuals or entire groups, and all participants will receive a notification when the call is about to begin.
  • New in-call interaction tools: WhatsApp has added new in-call reactions, including a commonly used "raise a hand" to speak and send other emojis as reactions without interrupting the conversation.
  • Improved call management: The Calls tab has been updated to provide a clear view of upcoming calls, with attendee lists and shareable call links. Call creators will also now receive notifications when someone joins their call via a shared link.
With features like these in place, it appears that the instant messaging platform is gearing up to compete with video communication platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more. So far, WhatsApp was well-suited for personal and group calls. After this update, it can be used for holding virtual meetings and even online classes. 
 
Notably, WhatsApp allows up to 32 users to be connected on a video call at once.

In other news, WhatsApp has begun experimenting with an AI-based Writing Help Assistant that lets users polish their messages before sending. WABetaInfo reported that the tool, now available to some Android testers through the 2.25.23.7 beta release, is built to enhance grammar, structure, and tone while ensuring chats remain private and encrypted.

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp updateWhatsApp features

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

