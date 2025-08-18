Realme P4 series with AI gaming features launching Aug 20: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced that it will be launching its P4 series smartphones in India on August 20. The series will encompass two models: Realme P4 Pro 5G and P4 5G. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the smartphones will feature a dual-chip architecture for improving the smartphone’s gaming prowess and offer AI-powered gaming-centric features such as graphic upscaling and real-time frame generation.

Besides, the company has also revealed key specifications of the upcoming smartphones such as battery capacity, display details, and more.

Realme P4 series: What to expect

Realme P4 Pro 5G:

Realme P4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and will also feature a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. The company said that this chip will enable gaming-centric features such as real-time frame generation, and AI-powered resolution upscaling.

ALSO READ: Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect The Realme P4 Pro 5G smartphone is also said to be the segment’s thinnest smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery, measuring at 7.68mm. The smartphone will support 80W wired charging and will offer 10W reverse wire functionality. Additionally, it will come with a bypass charging feature. As for the display, the smartphone will sport a 144Hz AMOLED 4D curved display which will offer 6,500 nits of peak brightness and support for HDR10+ visuals. In the imaging department, the smartphone will get a 50MP rear primary camera and a 50MP front-facing camera, enabling 4K 60FPS video recording from both front and back. The smartphone will also feature an AI Edit Genie feature, that the company calls its “AI Imaging Assistant.”

The smartphone will be offered in three nature-inspired finishes: Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy. Expected specifications: Display: AMOLED 4D curved display, FHD+, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 + Hyper Vision AI chip

Rear camera: 50MP primary

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Durability: IP65 + IP66 Realme P4 5G: Realme P4 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip and will also get the new dedicated Hyper Vision AI Chip. Similar to the Pro model, the P4 5G smartphone will also get a 7,000mAh battery and will support 80W wired charging and features like reverse charging and bypass charging.

ALSO READ: HTC debuts AI-powered Vive Eagle smart glasses to rival Meta, Google, more On the display front, the smartphone will sport a 6.77-inch FHD+ HyperGlow AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display will cap at a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. For imaging, the smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera at the back. It will also get the AI Edit Genie feature like the Pro. Realme P4 5G is said to feature a Metal Heart design and will be offered in the following colourways: Steel Grey, Engine Blue and Forge Red.