Samsung may bring crease-less display to Galaxy Z Fold 8: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly testing new folding display technology that could remove the visible crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, potentially launching before Apple's anticipated foldable iPhone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Representative image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Photo: Bloomberg)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:46 PM IST
Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a crease-less folding display on its next-generation book-style foldable, which is expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing ZDNet Korea, Samsung is evaluating a new folding display technology that significantly reduces or eliminates the crease near the hinge. Apple is also said to use a similar crease-free folding display on its anticipated iPhone Fold, which is expected to launch later this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung’s crease-less display

The report said that Samsung’s display division has developed a new folding panel structure that changes how optical clear adhesive is used to bond display layers. Instead of the typical layered OLED construction, the new approach makes the screen less stiff and helps reduce “wrinkles” around the folding area. The result is a panel that, when unfolded, looks closer to a flat slab-style display than current foldables.
Samsung Display showcased a similar prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 earlier this month. That prototype did not show a visible crease, suggesting the technology is already working in demo form.

How Apple fits into this

Apple is also expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, likely alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September. One of the key features of Apple’s foldable is expected to be a display that does not show a visible crease when unfolded.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that Samsung Display is making the folding panel for Apple’s foldable iPhone. However, ZDNet Korea’s report said that the panel shown at CES is not meant for Apple. The outlet quoted an unnamed “official” who said that any display intended for Apple would not be shown publicly.
 
This means Samsung could end up being the first to ship a crease-less foldable phone, as it typically launches new Galaxy Z-series foldables in July. Apple’s maiden foldable will likely adopt a variation of this technology later in the year.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

