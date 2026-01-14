Vivo X200T coming soon: Zeiss imaging, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ expected

Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch the X200T smartphone in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the company has teased the X200T on the ecommerce platform Flipkart. According to a teaser that surfaced online, the company has reportedly confirmed that the Vivo X200T will feature a Zeiss camera system, similar to the rest of its X200 smartphones. For context, Vivo launched the X200 and X200 Pro in India in December 2024, while the X300 series arrived in India in December last year.

Vivo X200T India launch: What to expect

According to the report, the Vivo X200T is expected to be a mix between the X200 and X200 FE smartphones. The X200T may sit between the two models, offering a flagship-like experience at a more accessible price point.

The report noted that Vivo has shared a teaser on Flipkart showing the phone’s rear design. The smartphone features a circular camera module similar to Vivo’s flagship models and is shown in a dark purple colour. Vivo has reportedly also confirmed that the phone will come with Zeiss optics and run OriginOS 6 out of the box. ALSO READ: NoiseFit Pro 6R smartwatch with AMOLED display launched: Price, features The Vivo X200T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The smartphone is likely to pack a 6,200mAh battery, which is slightly less than the X200 FE, which packs a 6,500mAh battery.