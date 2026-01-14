Microsoft revises timeline for retiring Lens app on Android and iOS devices

Microsoft is set to retire its document scanning app, Microsoft Lens. Microsoft has revised the retirement timeline and directed users to OneDrive as the alternative. The company has confirmed that the app will no longer be supported after February 9, 2026. While the app will not shut down immediately, its features will be gradually reduced. According to the Microsoft support page, users can scan documents until March 9, 2026. After that, new scans will not be supported, but existing scans will still be accessible if the app stays installed.

First launched in 2015 as Office Lens, the app has been widely used for scanning documents, receipts, business cards, and whiteboard notes into digital files like PDFs, Word documents, and images.

Microsoft Lens retirement Microsoft first announced plans to retire the app in August 2025 and said the phase-out would start in mid-September, with new app store downloads blocked a month later. However, the company later updated the Microsoft 365 support page with a revised timeline and asked users to move to OneDrive’s document scanning feature. According to the support page, until March 9, 2026, users can continue to scan documents using Microsoft Lens as they normally do. After this date, the app will no longer allow new scans to be created. However, existing scans will not disappear right away. If Microsoft Lens remains installed on a device, users will still be able to view their previously saved scans even after scanning is disabled.

Microsoft mentioned that to access old scans, users must be signed in to the same Microsoft account that was last active on the Lens app. If the app is removed from the device or the account is changed, access to past scans may be lost. Microsoft has not indicated any option to restore access once the app is uninstalled. Microsoft Lens will also be removed from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on February 9, 2026. After this date, new users will not be able to download the app, and existing users who delete it will not be able to reinstall it.