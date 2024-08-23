Samsung may steal Apple's thunder with slim foldable debut in Sept: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to release a thinner, book-style foldable smartphone, based on its Galaxy Z Fold 6, in time for the launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 series. According to a report by Android Authority, citing South Korean news outlet Chosun Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to launch on September 25 in South Korea.

Samsung has reportedly been developing a slimmer version of its latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone to compete with Chinese brands such as HONOR, Vivo, and OPPO, which have significantly reduced the thickness of their foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is likely to be launched in the South Korean market and may be rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy W25 in China.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: What to expect

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will measure just over 10mm, making it notably thinner than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is 12.1mm thick. However, to achieve this slimmer form factor, Samsung may need to cut down on certain features. The report suggests that Samsung might remove the digitizer layer from beneath the display, potentially rendering the new model incompatible with the S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main foldable display, both larger than the 6.3-inch cover display and 7.6-inch foldable display on the standard model. The smartphone is anticipated to be available in black. Additionally, reports earlier this week indicated that Samsung is considering using a titanium backplate for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

It is currently unclear whether the Slim variant will bring any significant changes in terms of specifications. However, there is speculation that Samsung could upgrade the 4MP camera on the main display with a 5MP sensor.